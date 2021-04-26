QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

QAD Inc. (QADA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QADA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that QADA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of QADA was $73, representing a -7.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.95 and a 97.17% increase over the 52 week low of $37.02.

QADA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). QADA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports QADA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -99.39%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

