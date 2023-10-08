Q4 Stock Predictions: 3 Hydrogen Stocks Ready to Roar Into 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In embracing a future marked by sustainability and prudent investment, the spotlight intensifies on hydrogen stocks to buy. Their momentum, driven by major long term catalysts, isn’t merely a transient phenomenon. The stocks are built on a well-founded financial trajectory, garnering well-deserved investor enthusiasm.

Furthermore, the Biden Administration actively charts a course through this green trajectory. This path effectively deploys hydrogen across pivotal sectors, from vehicles to manufacturing. Such an endorsement from the governmental symbolizes a transition. This serves to anchor sturdy, foundational support for hydrogen as a mainstay in future energy narratives.

Moreover, production costs are projected to plummet by 30% by 2030 and market worth is anticipated to reach a staggering $1 trillion annually. The confluence of eco-consciousness and fiscal prudence in hydrogen investments is not only apparent but glaringly bright.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Pioneering the hydrogen sphere with vigor, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is pushing ahead with a commanding 72% revenue bump. Clocking in at a robust $260.18 million in Q2, PLUG outshines market expectations by a striking 8%. Additionally, an audacious forecast reveals full-year revenues of a staggering $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion, fueled by strategic alliances.

Moreover, Plug Power knows the right way to punctuate its global presence. The company is penetrating the European oil and gas market with a 100 MW green hydrogen electrolyzer, slicing daily CO2 emissions by a commendable 516 tons. Further, a budding alliance with Blue EnerFreeze promises to cultivate a green hydrogen ecosystem. The partnership initiates at two primary distribution centers with aspirations of blossoming further.

Furthermore, TipRanks analysts illuminate a promising landscape with a whopping 180% upside potential for the stock. In a shimmering financial forecast, Plug Power is poised to burgeon. Earnings and revenue are slated to expand by 70.4% and 32.8% per annum, respectively. A bright 71.2% growth in its EPS gleams in the near future.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Boldly stepping into the vibrant arena of green hydrogen, Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) presents itself as one of the most promising investments in its niche. Concurrently, analysts from TipRanks paint a luminous journey ahead, highlighting an average price target of $328.7 while intimating an astounding 18% upside.

Moreover, APD’s Q3 report continues with adjusted earnings buoyantly soaring to $2.98 per share, reflecting an enviable 16% annual bump. This tale is further burnished by a projected 7-10% rise in adjusted EPS to $3.04 to $3.14 in 2023’s Q4. They envision capital expenditure of $5 billion to $5.5 billion in fiscal 2023, blending foresight with sustainable innovation.

Furthermore, APD boasts ventures, like the daily 600-ton carbon-free hydrogen output from Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, a 1.6 billion CAD Canadian project, and a potent $4 billion Texas partnership with AES Corp (NYSE:AES). The company continues to unveil chapters of a future where sustainability and investment potentially walk hand in hand, elegantly interspersing fiscal prudence with ecological responsibility.

Linde (LIN)

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is the reigning stalwart in the industrial gas sphere. However, it isn’t merely resting on its laurels, as underscored by a 15% year over year (YOY) bump in EPS, reaching a notable $3.57. Sales has been thundering to an impressive $8.2 billion in Q2. Additionally, a robust $7.8 billion backlog posits Linde as a renewable energy stock warranting investor scrutiny.

Moreover, Linde unfurls its verdant ambitions with green hydrogen projects sprawling across the U.S.. This weaves its commitment to sustainability into its corporate narrative. Concurrently, LIN stock observes a formidable ascent, registering a 32% YOY leap. And, it stealthily approaches its 52-week highs of $393, attesting to a trajectory that harmoniously melds profitability and eco-consciousness.

Furthermore, strategic renewable energy agreements in Brazil will propel the world’s first hydrogen-fueled ferry. In addition, LIN is crafting its collaboration with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in Texas. This alliance solidifies its position not just as a leader in its field but as a visionary shaping a greener, sustainable future in the energy sector.

