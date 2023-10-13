Q4 Outlook for Fixed Income

JPMorgan shared its outlook for fixed income in Q4. Its two base case scenarios, each with 50% probability, are below-trend growth and a recession. The bank also cut the odds of a crisis to zero due to inflation pressures moderating.

They believe the economy is on a soft-landing trajectory but warn that there are many similarities between a ‘soft landing’ and the early stages of a recession, meaning that investors should remain vigilant despite recent constructive developments.

The major risk to the outlook is inflation re-igniting which could result in more hikes and extend the duration of hawkish monetary policy. The next few months may be a challenge due to the headwinds from a slowing economy and high rates. Therefore, JPMorgan recommends short-duration, securitized credit to take advantage of generous yields while minimizing duration and default risk.

From a longer-term perspective, they see an opportunity to buy the dip in fixed income as both recessions and sub-trend growth environments are bullish for the asset class. There is uncertainty with regards to timing given that the Fed is in a ‘wait and see’ mode. Yet, history is clear that bonds will catch a strong bid once it’s evident that the Fed is done hiking.

