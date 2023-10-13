News & Insights

Personal Finance

Q4 Outlook for Fixed Income

October 13, 2023 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Q4 Outlook for Fixed Income

JPMorgan shared its outlook for fixed income in Q4. Its two base case scenarios, each with 50% probability, are below-trend growth and a recession. The bank also cut the odds of a crisis to zero due to inflation pressures moderating. 

 

They believe the economy is on a soft-landing trajectory but warn that there are many similarities between a ‘soft landing’ and the early stages of a recession, meaning that investors should remain vigilant despite recent constructive developments. 

 

The major risk to the outlook is inflation re-igniting which could result in more hikes and extend the duration of hawkish monetary policy. The next few months may be a challenge due to the headwinds from a slowing economy and high rates. Therefore, JPMorgan recommends short-duration, securitized credit to take advantage of generous yields while minimizing duration and default risk.    

 

From a longer-term perspective, they see an opportunity to buy the dip in fixed income as both recessions and sub-trend growth environments are bullish for the asset class. There is uncertainty with regards to timing given that the Fed is in a ‘wait and see’ mode. Yet, history is clear that bonds will catch a strong bid once it’s evident that the Fed is done hiking. 

Finsum: JPMorgan shared its Q4 fixed income outlook. Its two base-case scenarios are a recession and a period of below-trend growth. 

  • bonds
  • fed
  • fixed income

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.