Q4 Looks Bright for Delta Airlines

One of the leaders in air travel, Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently announced projections for its fourth quarter profit. The announcement alone was sufficient to drive new investor interest.

I'm neutral on Delta myself. The news that emerged this week is excellent, but there are several moving parts that could wreck Delta's flight.

Delta stock this year shows a lot of turbulence. For most of January, the company held a very tight pattern around $38 per share, never straying more than a few dollars in either direction. February brought gains as the share price shot up to briefly challenge $50.

A slight dip in March led to another new high. Another dip hit in late March, followed by another climb that gave Delta a new high. That high would prove to be Delta's high point for the year.

A slow descent followed, but recovery came with August. Delta shares managed to crack $45 in late September, followed by another dip to August levels. Another surge made breaking $45 look possible once more, but was followed by a much harder dip. That brings us to today, where the company is about a couple dollars off of what it was in January.

Delta's latest gains came after the company offered insight into its fourth quarter, which will be almost infinitely better than analysts originally projected. Delta expects to bring in around $200 million in fourth quarter profit. Analysts were expecting a loss for the quarter. Moreover, the company noted it expected to see “meaningful profitability” in 2022.

Driving these gains is a combination of two factors. One, Delta has seen strong demand for holiday travel. That's putting a lot more cash into the business overall. Two, Delta has seen fuel prices go up less than originally expected. That savings is translating into less pressure on the cash flow, which means more is going to profit.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Delta has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That's based on seven Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Delta price target of $51.90 implies 39.6% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $42 per share to a high of $62 per share.

Flying Too Close to the Sun?

The news out of Delta today is excellent. A return to profitability would be fantastic news for the company and its investors. It would not only bolster the company, but also the mood of a nation — even a world — eager for a return to normalcy.

However, there are significant problems that Delta will need to overcome to keep that streak alive. Yes, Delta's looking at a profitable fourth quarter.

Surprise, surprise; the busiest travel days of the year were brisk once more. What happens when that artificial modifier is pulled from the system? Will the doldrums of January and February prove just as brisk? Delta also points to fuel prices.

As anyone who's filled their tank in the last three months knows, fuel prices are erratic. One shortage, one hitch in the entire supply chain — now more likely than ever — and Delta's hoped-for fuel prices will evaporate like a puddle on the tarmac.

However, Delta isn't just crossing its fingers and hoping for the best. The company is set to invest $1.2 billion in three foreign partner airlines: Aeromexico, LATAM, and Virgin Atlantic.

All three filed for bankruptcy with the pandemic. Now, coming out of bankruptcy restructurings, Delta is putting fresh investment in to get them off the ground. Delta owned 49% of Virgin Atlantic, so helping that investment take off once more may be crucial to Delta's long-term health.

Those hoping to make Delta an income pick will be stymied. A look at Delta's dividend calendar shows the company hasn't paid one since just before the pandemic kicked in, February of 2020.

Concluding Views

Delta has made a great recovery. It's even a startling recovery by some measures. When analysts are expecting a loss and you project a nine-figure profit, something significant has happened. Delta's recovery depends, however, on a lot of moving parts continuing to move as they are right now.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it's that the system is so volatile we can't honestly expect anything to stay the same for long. Especially not that long with airline companies.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

​Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates. Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.