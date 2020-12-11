Q4 Earnings Season Update and Analyst Reports for BHP, Starbucks & Snap

Friday, December 11, 2020



Q4 Earnings Season Update

The quarterly reports from Oracle (ORCL), Adobe (ADBE), Costco (COST) and AutoZone (AZO) over the last few days for their respective fiscal quarters ending in November get counted as Q4 results. The bulk of the Q4 results will start coming out in mid-January, but we will have seen roughly two dozen such November quarter results by that time.

The expectation is that Q4 earnings for the S&P 500 index will decline -11.2% from the same period last year on +0.2% higher revenues. This would follow the severe pandemic driven hit to earnings growth in the first three quarters of the year.

The overall earnings outlook started improving in early July, a trend that still continues, albeit at a moderate pace. The consensus expectation is for a strong rebound in 2021, with total S&P 500 earnings increasing by +21.7% on +7.4% higher revenues. This would follow the -17% decline in 2020 on -3.8% lower revenues.

We expect the 2021 growth picture to notably improve as go through the first half of the year as the economy absorbs the impact of the vaccination effort, which is about to get underway.

BHP Group shares have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry over the past three-month period (+18.0% vs. +9.2%). In fact, BHP Group’s iron ore production rose 8% year over year to 66 Mt in first-quarter fiscal 2021 driven by record production at Jimblebar and strong supply chain performance. In fiscal 2021, it expects to produce 244-253 Mt of iron ore.



The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s focus on lowering debt will fuel growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient through smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain will bolster margins. However, the expected decline in global steel demand, as growth in China will be offset by weak demand elsewhere due the impact of the pandemic, remains a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on BHP Group here >>>)



Starbucks shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past three-month period (+21.7% vs. +6.7%). The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both the metrics declined sharply year over year. The company had lost nearly $1.2 billion in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although comps declined in the quarter, it improved sequentially in fourth-quarter.



The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. The company anticipates global comparable sales to increase between 18% and 23% in fiscal 2021. However, high debt and dismal margin remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>>)



Snap shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry in the year to date period (+225.5% vs. +104.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Snap is benefiting from a spike in usage of Snapchat. Strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, Discover content and Shows is driving user growth. Additionally, Snap’s expanding original show content, as well as new features like Camera Kit, Snap Minis and Bitmoji for Games are expected to boost user engagement.



However, increasing investments in areas such as content, AR-lenses and marketing may hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, lack of revenue diversification and stiff competition from Facebook are major headwinds. Further, bleak ad-spending environment due coronavirus pandemic is a headwind as advertising forms the mainstay of Snap’s revenues.



(You can read the full research report on Snap here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).



High Iron Prices, Liquidity Aid BHP Group (BHP), Demand Ails

Digitalization Aid Starbucks (SBUX), Traffic Woes Linger

Solid User Growth & Premium Content Demand Aids Snap (SNAP)

Investments, Domestic Operation Aid PPL Corporation (PPL)

Per the Zacks analyst, PPL Corporation's $13.8 billion investment through 2020 to 2024 to strengthen its infrastructure and focus to develop domestic operation will drive its performance.

Low Fuel Costs Aid Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Amid Revenue Woes

The Zacks analyst believes that low fuel costs (down 26.5% in the first nine months of 2020) are helping the company partly offset the coronavirus-led top-line weakness.

Specialty Materials Unit Drives Corning (GLW) Amid Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Corning's Specialty Materials unit is gaining from the demand for premium glasses and products for the IT and wearable markets amid challenges in the Optical Communications unit.

Solid Balance Sheet Aids BNY Mellon (BK), Lower Rates Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, BNY Mellon will continue to benefit from a strong balance sheet and cost-saving initiatives. However, shrinking margins amid the low interest rate environment remains a concern.

Solid Health Care Products Unit Aid Fresenius Medical (FMS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Fresenius Medical continues to gain from solid prospects in Health Care Products segment. However, intense competition in the niche market of dialysis products raises concern.

New Features & Security Focus Drives Twitter's (TWTR) Growth

Twitter adds new features and ramps up its security efforts to lower abuse, which per the Zacks analyst is boosting user growth.

Eylea, Dupixent Fuel Regeneron (REGN), Competition Worrisome

Per the Zacks analyst, label expansions of key drugs like Eylea and Dupixent boost Regeneron. Its efforts to develop antibody for COVID-19 is encouraging.

Sinopec (SNP) Banks on Gas Discoveries in Sichuan Basin

The Zacks analyst appreciates Sinopec's world-class natural gas and oil discoveries in prolific Sichuan and Tarim basins, which in turn brightens the company's production outlook.

Deckers' (DECK) Omni-Channel Efforts Likely to Fuel Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Deckers' focus on boosting omni-channel capabilities is enabling greater online customer acquisition. This in turn is likely to keep fueling direct-to-consumer revenues.

Acquisitions and Expansion Moves Aid Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisitions will expand the company's product portfolio and shipping capabilities. Expansion actions should also add to its capacity and boost profitability.

Sluggish IT Spend and Competition Hurt Coupa Software (COUP)

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish spending across small and medium sized businesses due to COVID-19 crisis and stiff competition in the Peer-to-Peer Lending space remain concerns for Coupa Software.

Weak Capital Position, Withdrawal of Outlook Ail MEDNAX (MD)

Per the Zacks analyst, its rising debt level including long-term loans continues to bother. Moreover, it withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 impact that remains a concern for investors.

Amarin's (AMRN) Prospect Dims on Entry of Vascepa Generic

Per the Zacks analyst, launch of a generic version of Amarin's sole marketed drug, Vascepa, in the United States will significantly dent the company's prospects, as it will erode Vascepa's sales.

