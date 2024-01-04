Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Research Reports for McDonald's, Walt Disney & Applied Materials

Tuesday, January 2, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's Corporation (MCD), The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Q4 Earnings Season Update

The Q4 earnings season will really get going when JPMorgan, Bank of America and the other big banks report their December-quarter results on Friday, January 12th. But the reporting cycle has actually gotten underway already, with results from 19 S&P 500 members out already.

All of these 19 index members, which includes such bellwethers like FedEx, Nike, Oracle and others, have reported results for their fiscal quarters ending in November. We count all of these November-quarter results as part of our December-quarter tally.

Total earnings for these 19 index members are up +8.8% from the same period last year on +4.6% higher revenues, with 89.5% beating EPS estimates and 52.6% beating revenue estimates. This is a notably earnings and revenue growth pace for these companies relative to what we have seen from them in other recent periods.

The 89.5% EPS beats percentage compares to 84.2% for this group of companies in each of the preceding three peirods and the average for the preceding 20 periods (5 years) of 80.1%.

The 52.6% revenue beats percentage is notably below what we had seen from this group of 19 index members in recent quarters and the 20-quarter average of 72%.

In fact, the 52.6% revenue beats percentage for this group of 19 index members is the lowest we had seen for this group of companies in the last 20 periods.

It may not be appropriate to draw any firm conclusions from this set of early data, but it nevertheless points towards some early weak spots in the overall earnings picture.

Looking at the blended Q4 picture, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be down -0.4% from the same period last year on +2.3% higher revenues.

Please note that the estimate revisions trend has notably stabilized in recent days, after appearing to have weakened in October and November 2023.

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+14.7% vs. +11.9%). The company is benefiting from robust comparable restaurant sales growth, menu price increase and positive guest counts. Also, its emphasis on digital initiatives, marketing efforts, campaigns and loyalty programs bodes well.



The company is scheduled to report Q4 results on January 30th. The stock was up following the last quarterly release on October 30th, with digital sales (from the top six markets) at $9 billion, contributing 40% to the company’s system-wide sales. Given the rise in digital adoption, the company remains optimistic and anticipates the initiatives to drive sales and average checks in the upcoming periods.



Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism about the stock’s growth potential. However, inflationary pressures and stiff competition are primary headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald’s here >>>)



Shares of Walt Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+1.8% vs. -3.2%). The company is benefiting from a solid revival in the domestic and international theme park businesses. Upcoming attractions like the Frozen theme land at Hong Kong Disneyland and Walt Disney Park in Paris, as well as the Zootopia theme land at Shanghai Disney, are expected to boost the prospects of the theme park business.



However, Disney’s declining ad revenues due to fewer impressions have been a headwind for some time now. Disney+’s profitability is expected to be negatively impacted by higher investments in content, which will increase programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution.



Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Disney+ is facing tough competition in the streaming market from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Applied Materials shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry over the past year (+69.1% vs. +54.9%). The company is benefiting from strength in Applied Global Services segment. Growing adoption of 200-mm systems and strengthening subscription business remain tailwinds.



Also, improving Display segment remains a major plus. AMAT remains optimistic about its strategies and investments in IoT and AI. Additionally, its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry in the days ahead.



Further, its broad-based, diversified portfolio and strong services business remain its key growth drivers. However, weakness in leading-edge foundry logic and NAND is a major concern. Also, weakening demand environment and inflationary pressure are headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

McDonald's (MCD) Gains From Loyalty Program Amid High Costs



Disney+ Growth & Revival of Parks Business Aids Disney (DIS)



Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Strength in AGS Segment



Featured Reports

New Product Development, Wide Market Reach Aid Eaton (ETN)

Per the Zacks analyst Eaton's operations in 175 countries across the world and development of new products through ongoing R&D investments will continue to drive demand and boost profitability.

Altria Group (MO) Gains From Solid Pricing Amid Low Volumes

Per the Zacks analyst, Altria Group has been benefiting from its solid pricing power. In third quarter, higher pricing offered respite to revenues, which was otherwise hurt by low cigarette volumes.

Steady Tower Demand Aids Crown Castle (CCI) Amid High Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, Crown Castle is likely to benefit from the high network investments by wireless carriers amid steady growth in wireless data consumption. Yet, high interest rates are a key woe.

Store Expansion Aids AutoZone (AZO), High Leverage Ails

While AutoZone is riding on expanded hub and mega-hub rollouts along with the ongoing transformation of its distribution network, a high debt-to-capital ratio of 2.54 concerns the Zacks analyst.

Cenovus (CVE) Gains From Retail Fuel Division Divestment

Per the Zacks analyst, Cenovus has optimized its portfolio by divesting its retail fuel business, which will help reduce the debt burden. Also, the company's strong balance sheet is commendable.

Hologic (HOLX) Banks on Breast Health Arm Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Hologic's Breast Health arm strong growth in fiscal Q4 primarily driven by the recovery in its gantry business. Yet, stiff rivalry remains a concern.

PVH Corp (PVH) Gains From Strategic Efforts & Brand Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, PVH Corp has been witnessing continued strength in its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands. Strength in the international business also bodes well.

New Upgrades

Zillow Group (ZG) Rides on Mortgage Rate Ease, Inventory Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, enhanced affordability owing to a drop in monthly mortgage payments and improvement in inventory levels will likely drive home sales and boost Zillow Group's top line.

Acquisitions, Diverse Customer Base Aid NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst NRG Energy's organic and inorganic acquisitions, is likely to boost its results. Its diverse customer base and retention of customers increases earnings predictability.

FDA Nod to Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD Gene Therapy Fuels Growth

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the FDA approval to Sarepta's Elevidys, the first DMD gene therapy. Based on this approval, it has started exploring opportunities in the gene therapy space.

New Downgrades

Pfizer's (PFE) COVID Products to Hurt the Top Line in 2024

Pfizer's top line is declining due to a fall in sales of COVID-19 products, Comirnaty and Paxlovid. The 2024 outlook is weak, with the products' sales likely to decline further, per the Zacks analyst.

High Cost & Supply-Chain Disruptions Hurt Golar LNG (GLNG)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about supply-chain disruptions hurting the company's operations. Increased operating costs represent another headwind.

Lower Premiums & Stiff Competition Hurt AMERISAFE (AMSF)

Per the Zacks analyst, AMERISAFE's declining premiums earned are affecting its top line. Also, fierce competition in the workers' compensation insurance line is likely to affect premium rate growth.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.