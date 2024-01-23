Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Fresh Analyst Reports for Amazon, Home Depot & Merck

Tuesday, January 23, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the Q4 earnings season and fresh analyst reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all the results that came out this morning, we now have Q4 results from 67 S&P 500 members or 13.4% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +0.3% from the same period last year on +3.9% higher revenues, with 83.6% beating EPS estimates and 67.2% beating revenue estimates.

This is a notably weaker earnings and revenue growth pace for these 67 index members relative to what we saw from this group of companies in other recent quarters.

While the Q4 revenue growth for these companies is in-line with the decelerating growth trend that has been in place for the last few quarters, the sub-par earnings growth is primarily because of the Finance sector drag.

Had it not been for the -2.7% earnings decline for the Finance sector at this stage, with 31.1% of the sector's companies having reported Q4 results, total earnings for the rest of the index members that have reported would be up +3.3% (vs. up +0.3% including Finance).

The Q4 EPS beats percentage of 83.6% for this group of 67 index members is unchanged from the preceding period (2023 Q3) and compares to the 20-quarter average of 78.2% for this cohort.

The Q4 revenue beats percentage of 67.2% is up from 65.7% in the preceding period and compares to the 20-quarter average of 69.4% for this group of 67 index members.

Looking at Q4 as a whole, combining the actuals that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +0.5% from the same period last year on +2.3% higher revenues.

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Amazon.com shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+20.2% vs. +14.7%). The company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive.



Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives.



The company’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. However, inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Shares of Home Depot have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the past six months (+11.1% vs. +8.8%). The company has been witnessing benefits from the execution of the “One Home Depot” investment plan, which focuses on expanding supply chain facilities, technology investments and enhancement to the digital experience.



The interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic for the past few quarters. It on track with its strategic investments to build a Pro ecosystem.



However, Home Depot's top and bottom-lines declined year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2023. Results were impacted by a deflation in lumber and copper and pressures from softness in big-ticket discretionary categories, which weighed on comps.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Merck shares have gained +13.1% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +20.5%. The company’s products like Keytruda and Gardasil have been driving sales. With continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to remain a key top-line driver.



Animal health and vaccine products are core growth drivers. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should drive long-term growth. Merck is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its pipeline.



However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.



(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Accenture plc (ACN).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



Home Depot's (HD) Interconnected Strategy to Boost Sales



Keytruda to Remain Merck's (MRK) Key Top-Line Driver



Featured Reports

PepsiCo's (PEP) Investments in Business Drive the Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, PepsiCo benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities, which have been aiding the top line.

Accenture (ACN) Gains From Service Demand Amid Talent Cost

Per the Zacks analyst, Accenture continues to witness strong demand for application modernization and maintenance, cloud enablement and cybersecurity. A competitive talent market remains a concern.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle's consistent strength in digital sales, rise in menu prices and new restaurant openings bode well. However, wage inflation is a concern.

Strong Product Portfolio Aids DexCom (DXCM) Fight Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, DexCom strong product portfolio targeting the large and growing diabetes market is helping the company fight intensifying competition with entry new competing products.

Solid Asia Operation Aid Manulife (MFC), High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on strong Asian business as well as expansion of Wealth and Asset Management business. However, increase in expenses weighing on margin concern.

Rosy Air-Travel Demand Aids Delta (DAL), High Costs Hurt

Upbeat air-travel demand is driving Delta Air's top line. The Zacks analyst is, however, worried about escalated fuel costs that are limiting bottom-line growth.

Pure Storage (PSTG) Benefits from Strong Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Pure Storage is gaining from robust demand for the company's diversified product portfolio. Global weak macro conditions and supply chain woes are major concerns.

New Upgrades

Tesla (TSLA) Rides on Solid Model 3/Y Popularity

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for models 3 and Y and the introduction of new models like Cybertruck set the stage for solid delivery growth for Tesla, thereby boosting revenues.

Strong Demand at Brands to Fuel American Eagle's (AEO) Sales

Per the Zacks analysts, American Eagle witnesses strong demand at AE and Aerie brands, profit-improvement initiatives and robust merchandise margins. As a result, AEO delivered strong holiday sales.

Leer Mine, Long-term contracts Aid Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst Arch Resources will gain from its long-term contracts, while contribution from its Leer Mine awill ensure supply of high grade coking coal to global markets.

New Downgrades

Seasonality & Strong Competition Ail UGI Corporation (UGI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UGI's seasonal business operations may reduce demand and adversely impact its overall performance. Strong competition from other clean sources may lower profitability.

Targa Resources (TRGP) Weighed Down by Massive Debt Burden

The Zacks analyst believes that Targa Resources' high debt-to-capitalization ratio of 75% is a concern, as it restricts the company's financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities.

High Costs, Low Dividend Sustainability Hurt Blackstone (BX)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising expenses due to investments in franchise are likely to hurt Blackstone's bottom-line growth. Lower sustainability of the company's dividend payouts is a headwind.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.