Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Mastercard, Lowe's & Uber

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features the Q4 earnings season scorecard, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard (MA), Lowe's Companies (LOW) and Uber Technologies (UBER). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard (as of February 16th, 2021)

For the 280 S&P 500 members or 76% of the index's total membership that have reported Q4 results already, total earnings are up +4.3% from the same period last year on +3% higher revenues, with 80.3% beating EPS estimates and 77.9% beating revenue estimates.

This is a notably better showing relative to what we saw from this same group of companies in the first three quarters of 2020.

Looking at Q4 as a whole, combining the actuals that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings are on track to be up +2.8% from the same period last year on +2.7% higher revenues, the first quarterly earnings growth after three back-to-back quarters of declines.

As we have been pointing out all along, the tone and substance of management guidance and commentary remains positive, which is helping estimates for the current period (2021 Q1) to go up. Total 2021 Q1 earnings for the S&P 500 index are currently expected to be up +17.8% from the same period last year on +4.8% higher revenues. The Q1 earnings growth

Mastercard shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year to date period (-4.4% vs. -3.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from solid demand for digital and contactless solutions amid the COVID crisis.

Investment in technology keeps it at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving payments industry. It is well poised to gain from consistent cash generating abilities from operations backed by its growing business volumes. The company’s strong capital position drives investment in business and shareholder value addition.

However, steep costs might stress margins. Its cross-border volumes will remain suppressed due to COVID-19 restriction on travel and entertainment. Its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.

Shares of Lowe's have gained +11.8% in the last six months against the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s gain of +1%. The Zacks analyst believes that prudent measures to widen assortments and omni-channel capabilities have helped Lowe’s to emerge into a strong player.

Its latest Total Home strategy targets to provide everything that homeowners need for renovation and remodeling work in every area of the house. The offerings are likely to benefit both Pro and DIY (do-it-yourself) customers.

However, higher operating expenses related to the pandemic and expansion of supply chain infrastructures is likely to put pressure on the company’s fourth-quarter performance. Also, sales growth in the fourth quarter is expected to moderate sequentially.

Uber’s shares have gained +24.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s rise of +17%. The Zacks analyst believes that Uber’s delivery business is witnessing a boom with online order volumes from homebound customers surging.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Postmates, which expands its delivery unit, provides a further boost. Additionally, the company has entered into a deal to acquire alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion. The acquisition is expected to close within the first half of 2021.

However, significant downturn in the Mobility business is concerning. Although ride volumes have improved from the April 2020 lows, it is way below 2019 levels. Ride volumes are especially low in the United States and Canada, and the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Honda Motor (HMC), Ericsson (ERIC) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Strong Balance Sheet, Acquisitions Aid Mastercard (MA)

Lowe's (LOW) Omnichannel, Pro Customer Strategy to Lift Sales

Delivery Business Backs Uber (UBER) Amid Mobility Weakness

Strategic Alliances Aid Honda (HMC), Chip Shortfall a Worry

While tie-ups with General Motors and GAC Group are raising Honda's e-mobility hopes, the Zacks analyst is worried about the semiconductor deficit, which is lowering the firm's near-term sales goal.

Ericsson (ERIC) Rides on 5G Network Technology Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Ericsson continues to benefit from 5G network deployments with communications service providers, predominantly in North-East Asia, North America and Europe.

Expanded Financial Service Tie-Ups Aid Walgreens Boots (WBA)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Walgreens Boots' recent announcement about the expansion of its financial services offering by partnering with Synchrony and Mastercard.

Solid Acute Therapies Unit Aids Baxter (BAX), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Baxter's Acute Therapies segment, driven by higher product demand, boosts company's growth.

Investment Aids American Electric (AEP), Rate Dependency Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, it plans to invest $26.6 billion over the 2021-2024 period in regulated operations to boost earnings.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) Rides on Strong Product Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, high demand for its networking products from 5G infrastructure market is driving Marvell's growth.

Rising Data Breaches Drive Demand for Zscaler's (ZS) Products

Per the Zacks analyst, Zscaler is gaining from demand for its solutions owing to the slew of data breaches.

Logitech (LOGI) Rides on Remote Working Tools Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Logitech is benefiting from the increased demand for products that aid remote working and operation continuity plans amid the coronavirus crisis.

Lumen (LUMN) Rides on Network Rationalization Initiatives

Per the Zacks analyst, Lumen is focused on network simplification and rationalization in order to enhance its end-to-end provisioning time, improve revenue trajectory and maximize profitability.

Loan Growth & Strategic Acquisitions Aid TCF Financial (TCF)

Per the Zacks analyst, TCF Financial's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised to grow through acquisitions. Moreover, rise in loans and deposits balances supports top-line expansion.

Omnicell (OMCL) Product Booking Dips, Cost Rises in Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is worried about Omnicell witnessing slowdown in product booking and hospital purchasing decisions amid the pandemic-led chaos. Rise in costs and expenses are discouraging too.

Pandemic Woes and High Expenses to Hurt Rexnord (RXN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Rexnord's core sales performance in the quarter ended December 2020 will reflect the adverse impacts of the pandemic. Also, high costs and expenses might ail margins.

Soft Fuel Distribution Business Hurts Sunoco LP (SUN)

The Zacks analyst believes that the drop in fuel distribution to customers will continue to hurt Sunoco. The partnership's significant debt exposure is also a concern.

