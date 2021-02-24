Q4 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Thermo Fisher & Union Pacific

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard for the Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Union Pacific (UNP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard (As of February 24th)

For the 449 S&P 500 members or 89.8% of the index's membership that have reported Q4 results already, total earnings (or aggregate net income) is up +3.6% from the same period last year on +3% higher revenues, with 79.3% beating EPS estimates and 76.4% beating revenue estimates. This is a very strong showing relative to other recent periods for this group of 449 index members.

Looking at Q4 as a whole, combining the actuals from the 449 index members with estimates for the still-to-come companies, Q4 earnings are on track to +3.3% on +3% higher revenues. The trend on the estimate revisions front remains positive, with estimates for the current period (2021 Q1) steadily going up.

Total 2021 Q1 estimates for the index are for +17.8% earnings growth on +4.9% revenue growth, with the earnings growth estimate up from +12.6% at the start of January 2021 and +11.7% in mid-December 2020.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Microsoft shares have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the past year (+38.8% vs. +26.2%), though the stock has lagged lately in solidarity with the other large-cap technology stocks as interest rates have perked up. The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft should continue to benefit from strong momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends.

Solid uptake of new Xbox gaming consoles and Xbox Game Pass drove the top-line growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics.

However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition from Amazon Web Services, is likely to impede margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>> )

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +8.6% in the last six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +5%. The Zacks analyst believes that several takeovers, including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon, have helped Thermo Fisher expand its inorganic growth profile.

Furthermore, the company’s strong focus on emerging market is also encouraging. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape are major downsides.

Meanwhile, the company delivered an outstanding quarterly performance by leveraging on its capacity to extend support amid the pandemic. COVID-19 response revenue increased to $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The base business also grew 5%.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Union Pacific shares have lost -0.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Rail industry’s gain of +2.7%. The Zacks analyst is, however, pleased with the company's efforts toward promoting safety and enhancing productivity.

Moreover, reflective of the improving freight conditions in the United States, Union Pacific reported a 3% year-over-year increase in overall volumes, measured by total revenue carloads, in fourth-quarter 2020. Notably, revenue carloads rose 9% in the Premium unit, thereby boosting overall volumes.

However, tepid automotive demand hurt fourth-quarter results. Deterioration in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is another concern. Moreover, despite the recent uptick, freight revenues continue to be weak on a year-over-year basis.

(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Facebook (FB), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and BHP Group (BHP).

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Microsoft (MSFT) Benefits from Azure, Teams & Xbox Adoption

COVID-19 Test Sales, End Market Growth Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Cost Cutting Ups Union Pacific (UNP), Debt Burden Upsets

Featured Reports

Expanding User Base, Instagram Strength Aid Facebook (FB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Facebook is benefiting from a strengthening user base. Moreover, improving engagement levels for Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp bode well.

Abbott (ABT) Rides on Robust Sales of Ensure and Glucerna

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the robust sales of Abbott's Adult Nutrition's Ensure and Glucerna amid the pandemic.

Liquidity & High Iron Prices to Drive BHP Group (BHP)

The Zacks analyst believes BHP's strong cash flow, focus on lowering debt, high iron prices and efforts to make operations more efficient on the back of smart technology adoption will drive growth.

Sanofi's (SNY) Pipeline Grows Courtesy of Its Acquisitions

The Zacks analyst believes Sanofi's R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2021.

Cost Savings Strategy Aids Goldman (GS), Capital Level Solid

Per Zacks analyst, Goldman's cost-savings efforts to drive efficiency are encouraging and might neutralize impact of high legal costs, going forward.

ADP Rides on Strategic Buyouts Amid Technological Challenges

The Zacks analyst likes ADP's buyout strategy to boost its position in the human capital management market.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Continues to Bank on PHP Project

The Zacks analyst believes Kinder Morgan will generate fee-based revenues from the Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project, which recently started full commercial service.

New Upgrades

IQVIA (IQV) Gains from Strong Footing in Life Sciences Space

Per the Zacks analyst, growing presence in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Africa is opening up more opportunities for IQVIA in the life sciences industry, benefiting its top line.

DISH (DISH) Banks on Expanding Partner Base for 5G Network

Per the Zacks analyst, DISH's expanding partner base that includes the likes of Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware and MATRIXX Software for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst.

Perrigo (PRGO) Rides on Restructuring Plans Amid Competition

Perrigo's restructuring initiatives will generate millions in annual savings and allow it to focus on expanding its leading segments, however, the Zacks analyst is concerned about stiff competition.

New Downgrades

Walmart (WMT) Troubled by High COVID-19 Costs, Divestitures

Per the Zacks analyst, Walmart has been seeing high COVID-19 costs, which hurt its fourth-quarter operating profit.

Low Mortgage Rates, Tight Spreads Ail Annaly's (NLY) Returns

Per the Zacks analyst, low mortgage rates are increasing prepayments, thereby affecting Annaly's asset yields.

Dismal Traffic Hurts Mattel's (MAT) Retail Business Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Mattel's retail business has been hurt by pandemic-induced dismal traffic and closure of some stores. Also, market volatility and macroeconomic risks prevail.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Get Free Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.