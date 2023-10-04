Q4 Crypto Predictions: 7 Cryptocurrencies Ready to Roar Into 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Navigating the waves of the crypto market, the spotlight is on the enticing array of cryptos to buy for 2024.

Indeed, the rise of the crypto market signals an unwavering spirit. However, while the crypto behemoth endures a temporary correction, enthusiasts are banking on the winds of 2024 to reveal the best cryptos to buy.

With the monumental halving event and the lure of potentially lower interest rates, these cryptos to buy are likely to emerge stronger than ever.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Amidst a shimmering array of digital assets, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is undoubtedly the crown jewel of the crypto crown, posting a robust 67% gain year-to-date.

With the much-anticipated halving event slated for 2024 on the horizon, seasoned market observers recall the historical surges that followed previous halvings.

As the undeniable blue chip of the cryptocurrency realm, its demand trajectory is likely to soar in tandem with the broadening embrace of digital assets.

Meanwhile, the BTC narrative is enriched by imminent developments in the exchange-traded fund sphere.

The ripple effect is likely to be an uptick in Bitcoin demand. As BTC steadily intertwines with the global financial tapestry, its stability and growth prospects make it a stellar long-term investment and one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) relentlessly scripts its tale of technological prowess and innovative leaps, holding its position among the crypto elite alongside BTC.

Celebrating a pivotal year since its seismic shift from mining to Proof-of-Stake, Ethereum hasn’t merely diminished its energy footprint but has also fortified its position as a key figure in the crypto narrative.

Despite the volatility during this transition, its imprints on the DeFi and NFT sectors are indelible, offering robust upside potential.

With a development journey that co-founder Vitalik Buterin pegs at 55% completion post its 2.0 update, ETH is sculpting a future teeming with potential.

With its ability to accommodate a whopping 100,000 transactions and a massive decrease in transaction costs, ETH could be in for an incredible run.

Through these multifaceted use cases, Ethereum entrenches itself as not just a crypto asset but a vibrant ecosystem, making it one of the cryptos to buy for the future of the blockchain.

Solana (SOL)

Navigating the rippling tides of the crypto markets, Solana (SOL-USD) beckons investors with a remarkably affordable token, tumbling from its highs of $260 in 2021 to around $24.

Despite absorbing a blow from the approved sale of FTX’s assets, which include a staggering 55.75 million SOL, market experts believe the prevailing selling pressure is potentially overstated, given the vesting schedule spanning 2025 to 2027.

Indeed, beneath the apparently troubled waters stirred by heavy selling and regulatory whirlwinds, SOL reveals an undercurrent of unyielding resilience, especially in the decentralized finance sector.

Achieving an impeccable 100% uptime in the second quarter, boldly stepping into the mobile crypto market with the crypto-optimized Saga phone.

Despite the scare, it’s imperative to recognize this move should fortify its decentralized prowess and magnetize a fresh user base, making it one of the cryptos to buy for the long term.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) emerges as a luminary in the constellation of cryptos cryptocurrencies, reminiscent of SOL’s scalability emphasis but with its distinct narrative.

While Solana courts decentralized exchanges, Avalanche specializes in the burgeoning realm of DeFi, with a spotlight on asset tokenization. This focus tantalizes the immense potential for migrating real-world assets to the blockchain, resulting in major efficiency gains over traditional finance.

Though Avalanche’s stats in DeFi are mixed, its unwavering commitment to asset tokenization serves as a beacon to its impressive trajectory.

The platform’s robust architecture, touting an impressive 6,500 transactions per second, positions it among the juggernauts in the crypto space.

Though optimism might seem premature in the immediate future, a broader lens paints Avalanche as a possibly undervalued gem in the crypto space. Given its adaptability and relentless evolution, Avalanche deserves a seat at the crypto high table.

Monero (XMR)

Navigating through the digital currency landscape, Monero (XMR-USD) presents itself as an understated beacon of privacy in a sea where anonymity is often an illusion.

With the aspiration to shield its users from the prying eyes of external entities, Monero facilitates and ensures that transactions are discreet, using stealth addresses and ring signatures to protect users’ identities and other details.

Yet, this commitment to user anonymity continues to draw the scrutinizing gaze of global regulatory bodies, positioning Monero as a high-stakes player in the crypto sphere.

However, Monero’s steadfastness in its mission to deliver secure, private, untraceable transactions casts a veil of intrigue over its future, potentially making it a frontrunner in its niche, hinting at a future where anonymity might be the greatest asset of all.

Hedera’s (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR-USD) presents itself as an excellent blend of high-risk, high-reward options in the crypto sphere.

It quietly but efficiently entwines the traditional financial realm with the burgeoning cryptocurrency space, providing an enterprise-level platform for DApp creation, positioning itself as a bridge, and increasing crypto functionalities within conventional financial entities.

Its understated involvement with S&P 500 clientele demonstrates the seamless transition for financial institutions toward blockchain and crypto integrations.

The tempered sails of Hedera, with its ISO 20022 certification, subtly underscore its alignment with familiar financial systems, making it not just a viable but a sensible option for investors expecting a surge in corporate crypto integration.

While Hedera’s path is likely to be volatile, its strategic position and proven performance spell a potentially rewarding future for those who choose to embark on this journey toward integrating the old with the new in the financial cosmos.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT-USD) is a utility-first blockchain project facilitating the transfer of any data between blockchains.

DOT is one of the primary projects attempting to bring internet-style connectivity to the world of blockchain, which is imperative because blockchain and cryptocurrency are viewed as the next iteration of finance. Keeping that in mind, DOT presents itself as an excellent long-term play.

Blockchain integration into mainstream finance requires interoperability, which is where DOT comes in, facilitating broader communication between disparate blockchains while freeing up the flow of information between them.

DOT potentially serves as the vital link, connecting all that information to the traditional financial system. Bitcoin ETFs are a strong signal that such development is continuing.

Traditional and modern finance are converging, and Polkadot appears to be a bridge technology of some form.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

