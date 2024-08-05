Q3’s Rising Stars: 3 EV Charging Stocks for Your Must-Watch List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This has not been a great year for the electric vehicle industry. But despite a slowdown in the global electric vehicle industry in 2024, S&P Global expects the general trend to progress upwards. One way to enter the electric vehicle industry is to invest in the infrastructure that powers it.

With sales projected to continue rising long-term, getting in now will ensure you reap big later. Deploying charging stations and other infrastructure is important to the growth of the electric vehicle industry.

The incentives will likely continue to increase to support the industry as countries and states work to meet their emissions goals. This could lead to major improvements in the prices of the company’s stocks. A study by PwC estimated that the U.S. electric vehicle sector could grow 10 times in value by 2030.

All these vehicles will require an expansion of supporting infrastructure. It will lead to a massive inflow of money through government subsidies and investor money into electric vehicle charging companies.

Some of the main beneficiaries of these coming changes will be these EV charging stocks. By getting a stake in them today, you could potentially experience huge short- and long-term returns. Here are the top three options worth considering in the third quarter of 2024.

ChargePoint (CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is a leading global electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider.

ChargePoint offers software solutions allowing electric vehicle charger operators to easily manage and monitor their operations. It also provides charging stations and various hardware options and offers solutions to help charging station operators attract drivers to their businesses.

In recent quarters, ChargePoint has seen revenues dip. The dip was caused by a slowdown in electric vehicle sales in 2024. However, going forward, the company’s revenue will likely improve as more people use electric vehicles worldwide.

The company has continued to expand its operations, and it recently announced that electric vehicle owners have over a million places to charge within its network. ChargePoint could even report a positive EBITDA by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 at this expansion rate.

Analysts remain bullish on CHPT stock, forecasting that it could gain by an average of 30.6% in the coming 12 months. The analysts specifically forecast that in fiscal 2027, ChargePoint will have achieved positive earnings per share.

The positive forecast in earnings per share and the expected return to revenue growth by 2027 bodes well for this stock’s future. Consequently, it should be among the main EV charging stocks you add to your portfolio in Q3. In the medium term, you could potentially see some major increases.

EVgo (EVGO)

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is a fast-charging network with over 1000 fast-charging stations in over 35 states across the US. Its fast-charging stations are conveniently located in urban areas and along highways, making it easy to access and charge electric vehicles for long journeys or daily commutes.

The company has had encouraging financial results in recent quarters. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, it reported revenue of $55.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 118%. The figure makes it one of the few EV charging stocks to report triple digital year-over-year revenue growth in 2024.

In the results, Evgo reported reducing its quarterly net loss by 43% year over year to $28.2 million. It also reported a 68% reduction in capital expenditures to $21.1 million. Meanwhile, the gross improved massively from 0.2% the previous year to 12.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Analysts are also optimistic about the stock’s price, forecasting an 18% increase.

Overall, EVGO is a great choice based on its strong financial results, including improving margins and the positive performance of the stock. It could potentially be one of the main EV charging stocks in the third quarter of 2024 and beyond.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is working to become a major player in the electric vehicle sector. It is an equipment supplier and runs a network of charging stations, focusing on the growing demand for charging solutions in Europe and North America.

Blink Charging transforms ordinary spaces, such as hotels, parking garages, and apartment complexes, into charging stations.

Its diversified revenue sources mean the company might be more resilient to electric vehicle demand shocks in the electric vehicle market. Additionally, it could be one of the main beneficiaries of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding, which aims to spend $5 billion over five years.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024 results, Blink Charging reported revenue of $37.6 million, a 73% year-over-year rise. It also saw gross profit rise by a massive 195% to $13.4 million for a gross margin of 36% compared to 21% the previous year.

According to the first quarter report, Blink Charging contracted, sold, or deployed 4,555 charging stations. It also reported that its net loss narrowed to $17.2 million compared to a $29.8 million net loss the previous year.

BLNK stock is down more than 50% in the last 12 months. The dip aligns with the general downward trend in the electric vehicle industry. However, with the demand expected to reverse in the coming years, BLNK should be one of the stocks to hold in the third quarter of 2024.

