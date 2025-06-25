Q32 Bio's Chief Medical Officer Jason Campagna Quits, Adrien Sipos To Be Interim CMO

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB), Wednesday announced that its Chief Medical Officer Jason Campagna's decision to depart from the company.

Concurrently, Q32 announced the appointment of Adrien Sipos as interim Chief Medical Officer. Sipos previously served as President and Chief Medical Officer at PRAXICO Inc.

Speaking about the announcement, Sipos stated, "I look forward to helping Q32 Bio advance bempikibart and have a meaningful impact for patients living with alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

Tuesday, Q32's stock closed at $1.59, up 3.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

