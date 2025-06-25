Markets
QTTB

Q32 Bio's Chief Medical Officer Jason Campagna Quits, Adrien Sipos To Be Interim CMO

June 25, 2025 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB), Wednesday announced that its Chief Medical Officer Jason Campagna's decision to depart from the company.

Concurrently, Q32 announced the appointment of Adrien Sipos as interim Chief Medical Officer. Sipos previously served as President and Chief Medical Officer at PRAXICO Inc.

Speaking about the announcement, Sipos stated, "I look forward to helping Q32 Bio advance bempikibart and have a meaningful impact for patients living with alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

Tuesday, Q32's stock closed at $1.59, up 3.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QTTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.