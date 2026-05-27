Q32 Bio Raises $55 Million In Private Placement; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) is trading higher after the company announced a $55 million private placement financing with a group of new and existing institutional investors.

The company said it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell 6.725 million shares of common stock at $8.00 per share, along with 150,000 pre-funded warrants priced at $7.9999 each, equal to the share price minus the $0.0001 exercise price. The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable and remain outstanding until fully exercised.

Q32 Bio expects to receive approximately $55 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses, with the financing scheduled to close on May 28, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The round is being led by BVF Partners L.P., with participation from RA Capital Management, OrbiMed, and Atlas Venture. Morgan Stanley acted as lead placement agent and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as a placement agent.

The company noted that the offering was conducted as a private placement, meaning the securities were sold in a transaction not involving a public offering and are not register the resale of the shares and the shares underlying the pre-funded warrants.

Q32 Bio is advancing two lead programs: Bempikibart (ADX-914), a fully human IL-7 receptor antagonist being evaluated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and ADX-097, a tissue-targeted complement inhibitor designed to regulate overactivation of the complement system. Both programs are in clinical development and represent the company's focus on precision immunology.

QTTB has traded between $1.35 and $13.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $11.64, up 64.46%.

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