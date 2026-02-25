Q32 Bio (QTTB) Price Target Increased by 32.35% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Q32 Bio (NasdaqCM:QTTB) has been revised to $15.30 / share. This is an increase of 32.35% from the prior estimate of $11.56 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 240.00% from the latest reported closing price of $4.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q32 Bio. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 33.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTTB is 0.03%, an increase of 60.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 8,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,253K shares representing 16.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,092K shares representing 14.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,103K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 493K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares , representing a decrease of 62.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTTB by 31.26% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 320K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

