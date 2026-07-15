Q32 Bio Prices Approx.$200 Mln Offering Of Shares And Pre-Funded Warrants; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, priced an underwritten public offering of 6.03 million shares at a public offering price of $18.25 per share, and the offering of pre-funded warrants to certain investors to purchase 4.931 million shares at a price of $18.2499 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $200 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Q32 Bio intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital purposes, including research and clinical development expenses for supporting the advancement of Bempikibart into future clinical trials.

In addition, Q32 Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.64 million shares at the public offering price.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Q32 Bio focuses on developing therapies for alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Q32 Bio is advancing Bempikibart (ADX-914), a fully human anti-IL-7Ra antibody, which is currently being evaluated for the treatment of alopecia areata in an ongoing Phase 2 program.

QTTB has traded between $1.57 and $23.57 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $18.46, down 13.66%.

In the after-hours market, QTTB is up 3.41% at $19.09.

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