Q32 Bio Presents Additional Results From Phase 2a Trial Of Bempikibart In Alopecia Areata

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) announced additional results from Part A of its SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a clinical trial of bempikibart in patients with alopecia areata (AA) at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Meeting in Orlando, FL.

Results presented in the AAD late-breaker demonstrated bempikibart's encouraging improvement on SALT reduction at week 24 and continued effects after dosing cessation in patients with severe and very severe alopecia areata (AA).

Durable, ongoing responses in multiple patients through the week 36 follow-up period and beyond to week 55, despite only 24 weeks of dosing, suggest a potential for remittive effect. Multiple inbound patient requests to re-initiate dosing have been receive.

In the Phase 2a clinical trial, bempikibart was observed to be safe and well-tolerated, with PK supporting subcutaneous dosing and receptor occupancy data demonstrating desired target engagement; clinical biomarkers showed changes in Th2 biomarkers, and expected on-mechanism changes in T-cells, indicative of potent IL-7 and TSLP inhibition.

Q32 Bio plans to initiate an open-label extension (OLE) following the same bempikibart dosing regimen leveraged in Part A to enable longer-term follow-up of patients. Initiation of the OLE remains on track for the first half of 2025.

In addition, Q32 Bio is advancing bempikibart in the Part B portion of the SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a clinical trial. It expects to initiate Part B in the first half of 2025 and report topline data in the first half of 2026.

