Q32 Bio Gets Fast Track Designation For Bempikibart For The Treatment Of Alopecia Areata

April 30, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB), a clinical stage biotechnology company, Wednesday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to bempikibart for the treatment of Alopecia Areata (AA), an autoimmune disease that attacks hair follicles causing patchy hair loss.

Fast Track is a process designed to expedite the review and development of new drugs to treat serious diseases and fill an unmet medical need.

Bempikibart is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study.

