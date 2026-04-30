Q32 Bio Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on updates related to Q32 Bio’s QTTB pipeline development when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings.

Since the company lacks a marketed drug in its portfolio, no revenues are expected to have been recorded from product sales in the first quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 52 cents per share.

Factors Shaping QTTB’s Upcoming Results

With no approved/marketed product in its portfolio, investor focus on Q32 Bio’searnings callis likely to be on updates related to its most advanced product candidate, bempikibart (ADX-914), a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody, which is being developed for treating alopecia areata (“AA”).

The company recently completed enrollment in part B of the phase IIa SIGNAL-AA study, which is evaluating bempikibart in patients with severe or very severe AA. Patients in the study will receive bempikibart for 36 weeks, with follow-up out to 52 weeks.

Top-line data from the study is expected to be announced in mid-2026. Investors will be keen to get more updates on the same on the first-quarterearnings call

The FDA previously granted Fast Track designation to bempikibart for the treatment of AA.

Year to date, shares of Q32 Bio have surged 65.6% against the industry’s 1.5% decline.



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In December 2025, Q32 Bio sold its phase II complement inhibitor, ADX-097, to Akebia Therapeutics AKBA. This deal with AKBA looks like a strategic fit for Q32 Bio, as it is likely to help the latter focus on advancing bempikibart for AA and fund pipeline development activities.

Per the deal, Q32 Bio is eligible to receive up to a total of $592 million as potential milestone payments, including an upfront payment of $12 million from Akebia. This is likely to fund QTTB’s operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.

Operating expenses are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter, reflecting lower costs related to clinical studies and other expenses.

QTTB’s Earnings Surprise History

Q32 Bio has an encouraging history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing three quarters, delivering an average surprise of 205.94%. In the last reported quarter, QTTB delivered an earnings surprise of 529.41%.

Q32 Bio Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Q32 Bio Inc. price-eps-surprise | Q32 Bio Inc. Quote

What Our Model Predicts for QTTB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Q32 Bio this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Q32 Bio has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: QTTB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of AGEN have risen 22.3% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark on the other two occasions. Agenus delivered an average earnings surprise of 31.42%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of INO have lost 35.7% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. INO delivered an average earnings surprise of 57.94%.

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Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.