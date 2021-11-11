Q3 Wish not Granted for ContextLogic

E-commerce may have experienced a boon during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not all companies were able to retain their user bases as economies reopened.

ContextLogic (WISH) has been plagued by several downside catalyzing forces, most notably a multi-quarter declining monthly active user (MAU) rate. The company is undergoing strategic shifts to remain relevant, but their efforts have yet to materialize. (See Insiders' Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Scott Devitt of Stifel Nicolaus published a neutral report on the online marketplace platform, which recently printed another quarter of unimpressive earnings results. He noted that the company not only missed on revenue, but also guided Q4 lower and announced it intends to further tighten its marketing expenses.

Devitt rated the stock a Hold, and lowered his price target to $5. This is down from previous target which stood at $7 per share, and now indicates a possible 12-month downside of 9.1%.

The five-star analyst explained that the firm experienced yet another quarter of declining users and revenue, and is now shifting its senior management in hopes of a brighter year-end.

In addition to the removal of its current CEO from his post, WISH is prioritizing enhancing the quality of both its products and sellers. Devitt explained that the new Wish Standard program “seeks to measure merchants across different categories including quality, shipping experience, policy compliance, and customer reviews.” Merchants will be incentivized with commission discounts and validating badges to maintain high standard scores.

It is imperative for the company to engage users during the current quarter, as it traditionally brings with it lucrative opportunities considering the holiday shopping season. The analyst added that WISH is planning to incorporate social elements to its e-commerce experience, live shopping shows, revamped discovery and home pages, and “shoppable video content.”

Taking a look at TipRanks’ Website Traffic data, the persisting trends for WISH are blaringly evident. Total estimated device visits to wish.com have dropped 29.2% quarter-over-quarter. During that same period, the share price fell 56.3%. The year-to-date comparison between 2020 and 2021 shows a 3% decline in online volume.

WISH relies directly on its website and mobile platform for consumer engagement and order rates, thus these numbers are highly discouraging for the long-term investor. That is, unless the company can turn around its fate.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Brock Ladenheim did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.