Q3 Earnings for Young Growth Companies: CAVA, CART, SPOT & More

Tuesday, November 12, 2024



The S&P 500 couldn’t keep its winning streak intact today, dipping just -17 points or -0.29% on the day. The Nasdaq slipped an identical -17 points, which was down -0.09% for the session. The Dow performed worse (likely selling off some froth), -382 points or -0.86%. The small-cap Russell 2000 fell hardest: -1.77% at the close.

Bond yields were mildly warmer on the day, but are still climbing even after the equities markets take a breather. The 10-year yield is currently around +4.43% (or about 90 basis points higher than mid-September lows), with the 2-year right now perched at +4.34% (also close to the mid-point of 52-week highs and lows).



Don’t consider this anything more than the post-election euphoria beginning to dissipate. Wall Street may still be very happy for a Republican majority in the federal government (with a sub-60% majorities in both houses), but there’s only so far investors are willing to take things at this hour.



Q3 Earnings Roundup: Dig the New Breed (CAVA, CART, SPOT and More)

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated fast-casual restaurant and growth stock CAVA Group CAVA is up +15% on its Q3 report after Tuesday’s close. Earnings of 15 cents per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by 4 cents, while $244 million in revenues improved over the $238 million expected. Same-store sales surged +18% in the quarter, ahead of the +12.2% expected, with guidance notably improved. The stock is +230% year to date!



Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.



Spotify SPOT shares are up +10% at this hour in late trading as well, with Q3 missing on both top and bottom lines: earnings of $1.45 per share was beneath the Zacks consensus by 30 cents, and $3.99 billion in sales was under the $4.37 billion forecast. But monthly users, premium subscriptions and gross margins are all pointing up. Shares of SPOT are +120% year to date.



San Francisco-based Instacart parent Maplebear CART, a grocery delivery service with a Zacks Rank #2, easily surpassed expectations on both top and bottom lines: earnings of 42 cents per share on $852 million in revenues surged past the 22 cents on $845 million expected. Guidance was just in-line, however, which has sent shares -2% lower in the aftermarket. This stock is +101% year to date.



Skyworks Systems SWKS also posted its Q3 earnings report after the close today, beating by 3 cents on the bottom line to $1.55 per share while coming in-line on the top line at $1.02 billion in quarterly revenues. Sales guidance for the current quarter are also in-line with previous estimates. Late-trading has the shares pretty flat after an initial jump.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.