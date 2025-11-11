Q3 Earnings: These Companies Posted Record Breaking Results

The 2025 Q3 earnings season continues to chug along, with a nice variety of companies reporting results this week. We’ve already sorted through the bulk of S&P 500 results, which have largely been positive and reflective of broader momentum.

And throughout the reporting cycle so far, a few companies, namely American Express AXP and Palantir PLTR posted record-breaking results, owing to their business momentum. Let’s take a closer look at what drove the positivity for each.

AXP Raises Guidance

American Express posted a double-beat relative to our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS climbing 19% alongside a 10% sales increase. AXP raised its current year sales and EPS outlook thanks to the strong results, with shares seeing a positive post-earnings reaction.

Quarterly sales of $18.4 billion reflected a quarterly record for AXP, driven by the successful launches of updated Platinum Cards. Increased Card Member spending also drove positivity, partly reflecting a healthy underlying consumer. The sales outlook for its current fiscal year has shifted positively following the guidance upgrade, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PLTR Breaks Records (Again)

Quarterly sales of $1.2 billion for Palantir set another record, up 63% year-over-year. Growth was broad-based, with US commercial revenue surging 121% YoY and US government revenue rising 52%.

Importantly, PLTR inked many lucrative deals throughout the period, closing more than 50 deals worth at least $10 million. Total Contract Value (TCV) totaled $2.8 billion overall, more than tripling (+340%) year-over-year.

Similar to AXP, PLTR wrapped up the positive results by increasing its current-year sales, adjusted operating income, and adjusted free cash flow guidance. Analysts took note of the favorable outlook, raising their EPS expectations across the board post-earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bottom Line

We continue to wade through the 2025 Q3 earnings cycle, which has been largely positive so far. Several companies, including American Express AXP and Palantir PLTR, posted record-breaking results, owing to their business momentum.

