Q3 Earnings Season: 3 Companies That Crushed Expectations

The 2025 Q3 earnings cycle is nearly over, with the period remaining positive on the back of strong growth and a solid number of companies exceeding consensus expectations.

So far, several companies – American Express AXP, Palantir PLTR, and Roku ROKU – have posted robust results, reflecting positive business momentum. Let’s take a closer look at what drove the strong results.

Roku

Roku posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS tripling alongside a 14% sales increase. Notably, the company posted positive operating income for the first time since 2021.

Advertising efforts and subscription growth led to the strong quarter, with the company raising its fiscal year outlook following the print. The current year EPS outlook jumped following the guide higher, with the stock a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

American Express

American Express posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS climbing 19% alongside a 10% sales increase. AXP raised its current year sales and EPS outlook thanks to the strong results, with shares seeing a nice pop post-earnings.

Sales of $18.4 billion reflected a quarterly record, with successful launches of updated Platinum Cards providing nice benefits. Increased Card Member spending also provided big tailwinds, with Net Interest Income of $4.5 billion also exceeding our consensus estimate by nearly 4%.

Current year sales expectations jumped following the print.

Palantir

Quarterly sales of $1.2 billion in Palantir’s release set another record, climbing 63% from the year-ago period. Growth was broad-based, with US commercial revenue surging 121% YoY and US government revenue shooting 52% higher.

PLTR inked many lucrative deals throughout the period, closing more than 200 deals worth at least $1 million, 91 worth at least $5 million, and 53 deals worth at least $10 million. It closed a record-setting $2.8 billion of Total Contract Value (TCV) overall, up a staggering 340% from the same period last year. And to top it off, Customer count grew by a massive 45% YoY.

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q3 cycle has been positive, and all three companies above – Roku ROKU, Palantir PLTR, and American Express AXP – have added to the positivity, each posting robust quarterly results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.