Q3 Earnings Season: 2 Big Winners

Earnings season is slowly winding down, with the vast majority of S&P 500 companies already delivering their quarterly results. The period has been another of positivity, with growth remaining strong and a solid number of companies exceeding consensus expectations.

And throughout the period so far, Wayfair W and American Express AXP have been two big winners, with each seeing positive post-earnings reactions alongside announcing guidance upgrades.

Let’s take a closer look at each release.

Wayfair Sees Order Momentum

Wayfair posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.70 climbing 220% year-over-year and sales of $3.1 billion growing 8.1%. Importantly, its 6.7% adjusted EBITDA margin was its highest ever outside the pandemic.

Its orders delivered grew by more than 5% year-over-year, with new orders also now growing in the mid-single digits for two consecutive periods. Importantly, Wayfair has now strung together a few sizable beats concerning its Orders Delivered relative to our consensus expectations, reflective of the above-mentioned momentum.

AXP Reports Record Sales

American Express posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS climbing 19% alongside a 10% sales increase. AXP raised its current year sales and EPS outlook thanks to the strong results, with shares seeing a nice pop post-earnings.

Sales of $18.4 billion reflected a quarterly record, with successful launches of updated Platinum Cards providing nice benefits. Increased Card Member spending also provided big tailwinds, with Net Interest Income of $4.5 billion also exceeding our consensus estimate by nearly 4%.

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q3 earnings season has been strong, with an above-average number of companies exceeding quarterly expectations. Growth has remained strong, with the big banks also initially giving us a solid read on the state of the consumer.

And concerning post-earnings pops so far, both companies above – Wayfair W and American Express AXP – posted results that had investors celebrating.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.