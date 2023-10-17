Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Walmart, Nike & TJX

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), NIKE, Inc. (NKE) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including this morning's earnings reports, we now have Q3 results from 39 S&P 500 members that combined account for 11.4% of the index's market capitalization. Total earnings for these 39 index members are up +7.1% from the same period last year on +7% higher revenues, with 89.7% beating EPS estimates and 69.2% beating revenue estimates.

While the beats percentages are about in-line with the preceding 20-quarter average for this group of 39 index members, the earnings growth rate represents a modest improvement over other recent quarters.

For the Finance sector, which has dominated this initial reporting cycle, we now have Q3 results from 31.2% of the sector's total market capitalization in the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these Finance companies are up +9.7% from the same period last year on +9.3% higher revenues, with 100% of the companies beating EPS estimates and 72.7% beating revenue estimates. While the revenue beats percentage for this group of Finance sector companies is about in-line with other recent quarters, the EPS beats percentage is the highest for this group since the second quarter of 2021.

Hard to draw any firm conclusions from this relatively small sample of results at this stage, but it is nevertheless a positive start to the Q3 earnings season.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, combining the actual results for the 39 index members that have reported with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the quarter are now expected to be down -1.1% on +0.8% higher revenues.

Excluding the Energy sector drag, Q3 earnings for the rest of the index would be up +3.9% on +3.3% higher revenues.

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Walmart shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+20.2% vs. +16.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s robust omnichannel operations and strategic focus on enhancing delivery services have driven its sales and strong global e-commerce business.

However, an adverse category mix have hurt the company and is likely to linger in the third quarter. Also, its variable pay expenses are expected to increase, thereby impacting its bottom line.

Nike shares have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (+13.7% vs. +10.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that compelling product innovation and digital leadership, continued strength in retail traffic trends within NIKE Direct, and robust performance in its digital and DTC businesses have been key drivers of the company’s business growth.

Yet, dismal fourth-quarter earnings performance have ensured that its shares have lagged the industry. Additionally, NIKE witnessed decline in gross margin owing to higher freight, logistics and input costs, and currency headwinds.

Shares of TJX have outperformed the Zacks Retail – Discount Stores industry over the past year (+34.2% vs. +5.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s off-price business model, strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products and supply-chain management have been aiding its performance.

The recovery of the HomeGoods (U.S.) division, a solid store and e-commerce growth efforts also bode well.

However, high wages, high debt level and very high supply chain costs have been major headwinds. Currency might also act as a deterrent.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), The Cigna Group (CI) and Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

High Margin Assets & Cost Management Aid Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst Devon's strong production from its high margins assets and efficient cost management will drive performance over the long run.

Range Resources (RRC) Banks on Marcellus Shale Play Assets

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Range Resources' 3,000 undrilled wells in the Marcellus formation of the Appalachian Basin. The wells are likely to provide production for several decades.

CSX's Dividend Payouts Boost Prospects Amid Cost Concerns

The Zacks analyst is impressed with CSX's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high operating expenses, mainly due to elevated labor and fuel costs, are hurting its bottom line.

Robust Demand for Domain Names Benefits VeriSign (VRSN)

Per the Zacks analyst, VeriSign's performance is benefitting from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. However, high debt load and stiff competition remain concerns.

Synopsys (SNPS) Banks on Strong Product Menu, Contract Wins

Per the Zacks analyst, Synopsys' focus on strengthening its product portfolio is helping it cater to the growing demand in the EDA market. Deal wins at leading semiconductor companies is a tailwind.

High Demand Aids SBA Communications (SBAC) Amid 5G Hype

Per the Zacks Analyst, SBA Communications to benefit from the high demand for its wireless infrastructure assets amid 5G deployment efforts by carriers. However, customer concentration is a key woe.

Build-to-Order Model & Affordability Aid Toll Brothers (TOL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Toll Brothers' focus on affordable luxury communities and build-to-order model aid. Improved market demand and favorable long-term demographic trends are added positives.

CRISPR Therapeutics' (CRSP) Partnership With Vertex A Solid

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by CRISPR's collaboration with Vertex. With no stable revenue stream, the partnership helps CRSP support its pipeline development through collaboration revenues.

Align (ALGN) Rides on Growing Invisalign Volume, Innovation

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Align's strong market rollout of several Invisalign products globally. The company's focused efforts to expand portfolio aids growth.

Solid Capital Position & Premium Growth Aid Assurant (AIZ)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about solid Global Lifestyle segment of Assurant, which will drive improvement in earned premiums and fees. Solid capital position supports capital deployment.

Rising Expenses & Declining RV Shipments Ail Winnebago (WGO)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Winnebago's rising selling, general and administrative expenses. The current year's lower projection for RV shipments is also a concern.

Effects Cybersecurity Attack to Hurt Clorox's (CLX) Q1

Per the Zacks analyst, Clorox is likely to have witnessed financial impacts from the recent cybersecurity attack that resulted in order processing delays and product shortages.

Margins Woes, Stiff Rivalry Hurt Walgreens' (WBA) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about increased reimbursement pressure and generic drug cost inflation hampering Walgreens' margin on a significant level. Stiff Competition remains a concern.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

