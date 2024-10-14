Q3 Earnings Results of U.S. Corporate Giants in Focus

Today is a bank holiday: either Columbus Day (depending how Italian-American your community) or Indigenous Peoples’ Day (depending how “woke”). In any case, the stock market is open for business, but there are no major economic reports due out until tomorrow. Currently, pre-market futures are mixed, with the Dow -80 points but the S&P 500 +9, the Nasdaq +63 and the small-cap Russell 2000 up slightly.

Looking Ahead to Economic Reports

Despite today’s day off from econ metrics, we see a pretty busy week ahead. Tuesday promises October Empire State Manufacturing, Wednesday brings us September Import/Exports, and Thursday is the biggest of all: Retail Sales, Philly Fed, Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Homebuilders’ Confidence and Weekly Jobless Claims. Friday garners fresh results on Housing Starts and Building Permits for September.

Q3 Earnings Heats Up: Citi, J&J, Netflix and More

Continuing the earlier period of Q3 earnings season, following the Big Banks on Friday and a smattering of quarterly reports throughout last week. Among the most important of these reports will come Thursday afternoon, when Netflix NFLX reports earnings.



Netflix is expected to yield +36% gains on earnings per share, year over year. Revenues are estimated +14% for the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) streaming giant, which is looking to notch its third-straight earnings beat. Netflix has posted earnings misses twice in the past 12 quarters.



More of the biggest Wall Street banks also report this week, including Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C and Goldman Sachs GS. Further, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, UnitedHealthcare UNH, Procter & Gamble PG and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA puts out new quarterly numbers this week.



We’ll really see Q3 earnings season get cooking a week from now, but a good percentage of high market-cap stocks reporting this week make it a substantial trading period. We also will be tracking a proposed new stimulus offering to boost Chinese stocks, the aftermath of two major hurricanes hitting the Southeast and continued violence in the Middle East and Ukraine will be worth keeping note of. Also, the General Election is now three weeks from tomorrow.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.