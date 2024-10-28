Q3 Earnings Preview

Economic & Earnings Commentary

It’s an exciting time to be in the stock market. The blue-chip Dow index and the S&P 500 have rolled back a bit from all-time closing highs earlier this month, but the Nasdaq, riding a seven-week winning streak, is racing ahead toward July highs. At this hour, the Dow is +168 points, the S&P +30 and the Nasdaq +149 points.

We’re a week and a day ahead of the General Election, which is what most investors are waiting on in order to get a clearer sense of direction in the markets. And this week is Jobs Week, with JOLTS numbers for last month out Tuesday, ADP ADP private-sector payrolls Wednesday and non-farm payrolls from the U.S. government Friday.

Q3 Earnings Season Heats Up This Week

In addition, Q3 earnings season heats up to its most consequential week of the cycle. Even though today starts slowly, after the closing bell we’ll hear from Ford F and VF Corp. VFC. And this is the week that brings us the lion’s share of Mag 7 reports, including Alphabet GOOGL, Meta META, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ll also see earnings results for JetBlue JBLU, McDonald’s MCD, Pfizer PFE, Royal Caribbean RCL and AMD AMD — and that’s just for Tuesday!

Other Notable Reports Expected This Week

On top of all this, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) for October come out this Thursday, with the Fed’s preferred inflation metric expecting downticks to +2.1% year-over-year inflation on headline, +2.6% on core. Q3 GDP will come out a day before, on Wednesday morning. Weekly Jobless Claims are also due Thursday ahead of the bell.

Finally, new Trade Balance numbers join Pending Home Sales, both for September, out mid-week. Construction Spending and S&P PMI and ISM Manufacturing reports are also due.

ON Semi Beats in Q3 but Trading Lower

Arizona-based ON Semiconductor ON outperformed expectations on both top and bottom lines this morning, with earning of 99 cents per share ahead of the Zacks consensus by 2 cents, and revenues of $1.76 billion slightly ahead of estimates. However, even though guidance for next quarter is basically in-line with previous expectations, shares are selling off -4% (after initially climbing +2% in the pre-market). This adds to the -12% in the shares, year to date.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.