The third-quarter earnings season kicks off, with the bulk of S&P 500 companies reporting over the next couple weeks, which adds a new driver for market returns beyond economic data, Fed rhetoric, and current events.

Earnings recession may or may not end this quarter

Analysts’ estimates show third-quarter earnings are currently on track to decline 0.8% YoY, which, if it holds, would make it the fourth straight quarter with negative earnings growth (chart below).

However, research shows U.S. companies tend to manage expectations down, then beat (we see around 70% of companies beating expectations on average each quarter). So there’s a very good chance that, as more companies report, we could see earnings growth move back into positive territory.

If that happens, the earnings recession would be over. In any case, starting next quarter, earnings are expected to ramp up, averaging +10% YoY over the next year.

Most sectors are already seeing positive earnings momentum

Taking a closer look at Q3, it actually looks very similar to Q2 directionally, with the same three sectors negative and all the rest positive again (chart below).

For the negative sectors, it’s also for the same reasons as we saw in Q2:

Health Care: There’s much lower uptake on Covid boosters and testing, which has resulted in a drop-off in health care spending.

Energy: Prices have fallen as the shock from the war in Ukraine faded, with oil prices down 12% YoY in Q3 and natural gas prices down nearly 70% YoY.

Materials: The shift in spending from goods to services as the economy reopened hurt goods demand, causing the ongoing recession in manufacturing activity, which began in Q4 2022.

Consumer-driven sectors are stronger, consistent with retail sales data

The sectors with the strongest growth are consumer-driven, with Communication Services (Netflix, Disney, Activision) on pace for 30+% YoY growth, while Consumer Discretionary (Amazon, Travel, Restaurants) is expected to see 20+% YoY growth.

This confirms what economic data is telling us – the consumer continues to defy expectations, still increasing spending, which is a big reason the economy continues to avoid a recession.

That’s shown by yesterday’s retail sales data, where consumer spending rose 0.7% from August (chart below, blue line) – more than double consensus expectations. It has increased at a nearly 9% rate (annualized) over the last quarter.

The bulk of that growth has come from online shopping, restaurants and entertainment (and gasoline, since prices rose from Q2 to Q3) – overlapping with Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary. Although durable goods spending like furniture shrank.

Consumer strength helps soft landing chances

This continued consumer strength supports the odds of a soft landing – especially since consumer spending makes up around 70% of GDP. After yesterday’s retail sales data came out, Q3 GDP estimates were revised up to 5.4% annualized growth from 5.1%.

Although if the spending drives inflation too, it adds to the chance of another Fed rate hike, which is why interest rates rose and stocks initially sold off in response to the data.

Other data shows that consumers still have more Covid savings than we thought. Perhaps over $1 trillion. That makes consumers better able to offset the headwinds in Q4 we discussed a few weeks ago, such as resumption of student loan payments, the ongoing UAW strikes and a potential government shutdown.

If the consumer remains resilient, that will be a positive for earnings in Q4 which should in turn be positive long-term for stocks.

