Q3 Earnings Bonanza Pulls a Flat Pre-Market: T, TMO, TSLA, etc.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025



Pre-market futures are flattish at this hour, but with a downward bias. The Dow is coming off a record closing high Tuesday, and Q3 earnings reports released yesterday afternoon did not quite have the positive sheen we’ve seen elsewhere this far into earnings season. The Dow is currently down -9 points, the S&P 500 is +3, the Nasdaq -38 and the small-cap Russell 2000 is -9 points at this hour.



Fed Governor Michael Barr will make a couple of appearances later today — one week ahead of the next monetary policy decision from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Thus, we’re also closing in on the “blackout period,” where Fed members keep mum on their opinions about the state of the economy. Nearly 100% of analysts believe another 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut is in the cards for next Wednesday, which would take the Fed funds rate down to 3.75-4.00%.





Q3 Earnings Ahead of the Bell: T, TMO, GEV & More



What to Expect from Today’s Stock Market



Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.