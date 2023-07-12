Q2 PC Shipment Data Shows Signs of Stabilization in PC Market

The decline in global personal computer (PC) shipments continues for the seventh consecutive quarter, according to the latest data compiled by Gartner. Per the preliminary data released by the market research firm, PC shipments in the April-June 2023 quarter plunged 16.6% year over year to 59.7 million units.

However, the second-quarter PC shipment data shows a strong improvement from the first quarter when PC vendors had shipped 55.2 million units. The research firm sees the sequential improvement in PC shipments as an initial sign of stabilization in the PC market.

Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner, stated that “The rate of decline in the PC market has slowed, indicating that shipment volumes may have reached their lowest point.” She further added, “There has been progress in reducing PC inventory after more than a year of issues, supported by a gradual increase in business PC demand. Gartner expects that PC inventory will normalize by the end of 2023, and PC demand will return to growth starting in 2024.”

Industry 5YR % Return

Industry 5YR % Return

In 2020 and 2021, PC manufacturers had benefited from the increased demand amid the pandemic-induced remote-working and online-learning wave. The pandemic necessitated using PC systems for remote work, web-based learning, video conferencing, video gaming, social media, consumer entertainment and streaming or online shopping.

However, the back-to-back seven quarters of declining PC shipments depict an end to the industry’s demand boom. We believe that consumers have become more cautious about their spending due to inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and fears of a possible recession. Furthermore, enterprises are delaying their large IT spending amid macroeconomic challenges.

Per the data compiled by Gartner, all top vendors registered a decline in their PC shipments in the second quarter. Dell Technologies DELL registered the highest fall of 21.8% to 10.4 million units, followed by Acer 21.1% to 4 million PCs.

PC volumes of Lenovo LNVGY fell 20.8% to 14.3 million units, while ASUS registered a decrease of 17.3% to 3.9 million units. HP Inc. HPQ and Apple AAPL both registered a modest decline in their PC shipments. While HP’s PC shipments fell 0.9% to 13.5 million units, Apple’s shipments dropped 0.3% to 5.3 million PCs.

Per Gartner, Lenovo continues to hold the top spot on the vendor list, followed by HP and Dell with a market share of 24%, 22.5% and 17.4%, respectively. Apple, Acer and ASUS ended the April-June quarter with a market share of 8.9%, 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively.

Among the leading vendors, Dell carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, Apple and HP Inc. each have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Lenovo carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.