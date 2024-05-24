Q2 Metals to Reprice Warrants Amid Lithium Exploration Progress

News & Insights

May 24, 2024

Queensland Gold Hills Corp (TSE:QTWO) has released an update.

Q2 Metals Corp. has announced their intention to reduce the exercise price of nearly 13 million outstanding warrants from $1.25 to $0.60, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. These warrants were originally issued during the company’s private placement in February 2023 and are set to expire in February 2025. Additionally, the company is progressing in its lithium exploration efforts in Quebec, with significant advancements at its Mia lithium property and plans to acquire the Cisco lithium property, which has shown promising drill results.

