Q2 Metals Launches Lithium Exploration in Quebec

Q2 Metals Corp. has initiated its first exploration program at the Cisco Lithium Property in Quebec, aiming to map and sample the area to better understand lithium mineralization. The company’s geology team and drilling contractors are focusing on a 21 km exploration trend, with the potential to expand their drill campaign beyond the initial discovery area as further assessments are made. This summer’s exploration activities follow up on the promising findings from the property vendors’ 2023 discovery.

