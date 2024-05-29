News & Insights

Stocks

Q2 Metals Launches Key Lithium Drill Program

May 29, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Queensland Gold Hills Corp (TSE:QTWO) has released an update.

Q2 Metals Corp. initiates a significant drill program at their Cisco Lithium Property in Quebec, aiming to define the extent and orientation of a previously discovered mineralized zone. The company’s efforts include detailed mapping and sampling to explore the 21 km primary exploration trend and identify new targets within the 11,374-hectare property. This inaugural drilling campaign marks a promising step in lithium exploration in the James Bay region.

For further insights into TSE:QTWO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.