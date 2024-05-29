Q2 Metals Launches Key Lithium Drill Program

Queensland Gold Hills Corp (TSE:QTWO) has released an update.

Q2 Metals Corp. initiates a significant drill program at their Cisco Lithium Property in Quebec, aiming to define the extent and orientation of a previously discovered mineralized zone. The company’s efforts include detailed mapping and sampling to explore the 21 km primary exploration trend and identify new targets within the 11,374-hectare property. This inaugural drilling campaign marks a promising step in lithium exploration in the James Bay region.

For further insights into TSE:QTWO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.