Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Improve Blaze's Digital Banking Operations

Q2 Holdings QTWO recently announced that it has secured a contract from the Blaze Credit Union (“Blaze”) to support the latter with digital banking technology. Under the agreement, QTWO will provide a unique and personalized digital banking experience to Blaze’s customers.

Blaze Credit Union evolved through the merger of Hiway Credit Union and SPIRE Credit Union. Blaze selected Q2 Holdings on the basis of its previous experience when QTWO worked closely with Hiway Credit Union. The company stated in the press release that it has a history of providing a stable and innovative digital banking platform.

Blaze Credit Union will also use solutions like Q2 Centrix DTS and Q2 Patrol. Additionally, QTWO will also enable Blaze with its Business End to End Auto Enrollment and Integrated Card Management and Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management solutions.

Q2 Centrix DTS is a dispute management tool that safeguards and automates customer correspondence, management alerts and timeline-sensitive actions. Q2 Patrol solution is a security tool that provides an additional layer of monitoring by behavior analysis and device details.

The Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management solution integrates financial operations and digital banking, making it a unified platform for comprehensive account management.

QTWO Gains From Its Banking Customers

Q2 Holdings faces stiff competition in the digital banking space from various players, such as Alkami Technology ALKT, NCR Voyix Corporation VYX and Jack Henry and Associates JKHY.

Alkami Technology and NCR Voyix compete with Q2 Holdings in the SMB sector of digital banking space and Jack Henry and Associates competes in the processing side of digital banking.

Despite this, QTWO has distinguished itself as a leading digital banking provider by offering retail, small business and commercial solutions on one platform. These solutions have been proven to assist financial institutions in increasing their deposits.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Q2 Holdings secured major clients within the banking sector, with seven of the top 15 North American banks now utilizing its relationship pricing solutions.

The company is also benefiting from winning contracts in retail, small business and commercial digital banking across the Tier 2 and 3 segments. During the fourth quarter of 2023earnings call QTWO highlighted the positive macroeconomic factors contributing to its growth.

The company expects its revenues for fiscal 2024 in the range of $683-$689 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $685.89 million.

