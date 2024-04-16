Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Enhance LAPFCU's Digital Banking Services

Q2 Holdings Inc. QTWO has collaborated with the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (“LAPFCU”) to provide digital services for law enforcement members. LAPFCU serves more than 45,000 law enforcement personnel and their families.

LAPFCU will transition to QTWO’s industry-leading platform, incorporating Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2 Marketplace. The Q2 Innovation Studio provides fintechs and financial institutions with technical tools, while the Q2 Marketplace facilitates faster delivery of innovative solutions by connecting developers directly with account holders.

This will help the LAPFCU incorporate third-party solutions into its digital banking ecosystem and offer services directly to its members. The LAPFCU members will also be able to access a wide range of digital financial services, similar to in-branch and call center capabilities.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Q2 Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Q2 Holdings, Inc. Quote

In the past year, Q2 Holdings has signed several digital banking deals with credit unions. However, the company faces tough competition from Jack Henry and Associates JKHY, Alkami Technology ALKT and NCR Voyix Corporation VYX in this space.

Jack Henry and Associates competes with QTWO in the processing side of the digital banking market. Alkami Technology and NCR Voyix compete with Q2 Holdings in the small medium business sector of the digital banking space.

Despite this, QTWO has a reputation as a top digital banking provider, offering unified retail, small business and commercial solutions. These solutions help financial institutions boost their deposits. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Q2 Holdings gained significant clients in the banking sector, with seven of the top 15 North American banks now using its relationship pricing solutions.

The company is also benefiting from securing contracts in retail, small business and commercial digital banking across Tier 2 and Tier 3 segments, with favorable macroeconomic conditions as a tailwind.

Currently, QTWO and JKHY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. ALKT and VYX carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

QTWO, JKHY and ALKT have returned 112.2%, 84.8% and 5.1%, respectively, in the past year. Shares of VYX have plunged 47.9% in the same time frame.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.