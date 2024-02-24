Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Price Target Increased by 18.90% to 50.42

The average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) has been revised to 50.42 / share. This is an increase of 18.90% from the prior estimate of 42.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.99% from the latest reported closing price of 47.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.25%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 73,782K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,680K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,555K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing a decrease of 25.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,469K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,203K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing an increase of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 32.97% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,864K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

