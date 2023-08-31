Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Price Target Increased by 18.14% to 38.91

The average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) has been revised to 38.91 / share. This is an increase of 18.14% from the prior estimate of 32.93 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from the latest reported closing price of 34.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.21%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 73,122K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,992K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 67.33% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,212K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,198K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,822K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,765K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

