Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Price Target Decreased by 12.46% to 79.33

The average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) has been revised to $79.33 / share. This is a decrease of 12.46% from the prior estimate of $90.62 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $103.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.72% from the latest reported closing price of $47.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 14.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.32%, an increase of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 80,353K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,141K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares , representing an increase of 46.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 82.60% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,695K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 35.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,848K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,833K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%.

