Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Price Target Decreased by 12.39% to 90.70

The average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) has been revised to $90.70 / share. This is a decrease of 12.39% from the prior estimate of $103.52 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from the latest reported closing price of $72.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.36%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 86,859K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,158K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 18.23% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,141K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 17.93% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,039K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 87.38% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,926K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 16.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 9.19% over the last quarter.

