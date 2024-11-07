Q2 Holdings price target raised to $107 from $91 at Compass Point

Compass Point raised the firm’s price target on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to $107 from $91 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After earnings and a 2024 guidance raise, the firm is “incrementally bullish” as it sees its thesis for strong wins and improving remaining performance obligations “materializing,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
