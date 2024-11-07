Q2 Holdings price target raised to $105 from $76 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the firm’s price target on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to $105 from $76 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s beat and raise in Q3 highlights the positive mix shift to higher recurring revenue growth, with subscription annual recurring revenue rising 20% y/y and subscription revenue up 18%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that it remains encouraged by the continued momentum in the business and positive mix shift to subscription revenues for Q2 Holdings.
Read More on QTWO:
- Q2 Holdings price target raised to $100 from $78 at Truist
- Q2 Holdings price target raised to $107 from $91 at Compass Point
- Q2 Holdings price target raised to $93 from $74 at Piper Sandler
- Q2 Holdings price target raised to $90 from $65 at Morgan Stanley
- Q2 Holdings price target raised to $100 from $75 at Stephens
