Q2 Holdings price target raised to $100 from $78 at Truist

November 07, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to $100 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a “solid” Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise while noting a broad-based demand and bookings success across customer sizes and product mix, including signing 6 Enterprise and Tier 1 deals, first Fabric win, and strong Tier 2 bookings activity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks mentioned

QTWO

