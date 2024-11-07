Q2 Holdings price target raised to $100 from $78 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to $100 from $78 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a “solid” Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise while noting a broad-based demand and bookings success across customer sizes and product mix, including signing 6 Enterprise and Tier 1 deals, first Fabric win, and strong Tier 2 bookings activity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.