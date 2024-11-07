Q2 Holdings price target raised to $100 from $75 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to $100 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q2 reported better than expected adjusted EBITDA and revenue, while a number of net new bookings and expansion deals should set the stage for mid-teen subscription revenue growth through FY26, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QTWO:
- Q2 Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Q2 Holdings reports Q3 EPS (20c) vs. (40c) last year
- Q2 Holdings sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue of $178.1M-$181.1M, consensus $179.3M
- Q2 Holdings sees FY24 non-GAAP revenue $691.5M-$694.5M, consensus $691.2M
- QTWO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.