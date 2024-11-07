Q2 Holdings price target raised to $100 from $75 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to $100 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q2 reported better than expected adjusted EBITDA and revenue, while a number of net new bookings and expansion deals should set the stage for mid-teen subscription revenue growth through FY26, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.