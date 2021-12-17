Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Q2 Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Q2 Holdings had debt of US$544.7m, up from US$441.5m in one year. However, it also had US$394.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$150.1m.

How Strong Is Q2 Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:QTWO Debt to Equity History December 17th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Q2 Holdings had liabilities of US$163.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$634.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$394.6m and US$54.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$348.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Q2 Holdings has a market capitalization of US$4.48b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Q2 Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Q2 Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 25%, to US$476m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Q2 Holdings managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$77m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$17m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Q2 Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

