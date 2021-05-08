Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.3% to US$97.44 in the week after its latest quarterly results. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$117m were in line with expectations,Q2 Holdings lost US$0.46 a share in the process. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:QTWO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Following the latest results, Q2 Holdings' 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$494.2m in 2021. This would be a notable 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 29% to US$1.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$489.9m and losses of US$1.57 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Q2 Holdings after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a moderate increase in per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target held steady at US$146, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Q2 Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$170 and the most bearish at US$105 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 22% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 24% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Q2 Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Q2 Holdings. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$146, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Q2 Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

