Q2 Holdings To Dual List On NYSE Texas Amid Mixed Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO), a $4.69 billion digital transformation solutions provider, will dual list its common stock on NYSE Texas starting August 15, 2025, while retaining its primary NYSE listing under the QTWO ticker.

The Austin-based firm, founded in 2004, delivers digital banking and fintech solutions globally and has posted ~13% revenue growth with a 53% gross profit margin over the past year.

Company leadership said the dual listing underscores Q2's deep Texas roots and commitment to the local community. NYSE executives welcomed Q2 as a Founding Member of the new Dallas-based exchange, highlighting its alignment with Texas innovation.

Separately, Q2 reported Q2 2025 EPS of $0.18, missing forecasts by 65 percent, though revenue of $195.1 million edged past expectations. Analysts offered mixed views: Needham raised its price target to $115 with a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald remained Overweight and DA Davidson stayed Neutral.

QTWO currently trades at $74.48 or 2.51% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.