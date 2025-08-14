Markets
QTWO

Q2 Holdings To Dual List On NYSE Texas Amid Mixed Q2 Earnings

August 14, 2025 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO), a $4.69 billion digital transformation solutions provider, will dual list its common stock on NYSE Texas starting August 15, 2025, while retaining its primary NYSE listing under the QTWO ticker.

The Austin-based firm, founded in 2004, delivers digital banking and fintech solutions globally and has posted ~13% revenue growth with a 53% gross profit margin over the past year.

Company leadership said the dual listing underscores Q2's deep Texas roots and commitment to the local community. NYSE executives welcomed Q2 as a Founding Member of the new Dallas-based exchange, highlighting its alignment with Texas innovation.

Separately, Q2 reported Q2 2025 EPS of $0.18, missing forecasts by 65 percent, though revenue of $195.1 million edged past expectations. Analysts offered mixed views: Needham raised its price target to $115 with a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald remained Overweight and DA Davidson stayed Neutral.

QTWO currently trades at $74.48 or 2.51% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QTWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.