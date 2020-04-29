Q2 Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QTWO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.76, changing hands as high as $79.24 per share. Q2 Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $47.17 per share, with $93.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.34.

