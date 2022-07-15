Q2 Earnings Surprise in Cards for IBM: ETFs in Focus

International Business Machines IBM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 18 after market close. Being the world’s largest computer-services provider, it is worth taking a look at its fundamentals ahead of results.



IBM has gained 10.2% over the past three months outperforming the industry, which has declined 2.4%. The positive trend is expected to continue as IBM saw increasing earnings estimates for the yet-to-be-reported quarter right before the earnings announcement (see: all the Technology ETFs here).



Given this, ETFs having the highest allocation to this this tech giant will be in focus. These funds — First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund TDIV, Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF DJD, WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF WBIY, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, and SPDR NYSE Technology ETF XNTK — could be potential movers if IBM surprises the market.

Inside Our Methodology

IBM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of +0.22%. According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The stock has seen positive earnings estimate revision of a penny for the second quarter over the last seven days. Analysts increasing estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a good indicator for the stock. Its earnings track is also impressive, with the average four-quarter positive earnings surprise being 2.02%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a substantial earnings decline of 1.3% from the year-ago quarter and a revenue decline of 19.3%. The stock has a VGM Score of B and belongs to a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (bottom 24%).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the average target price is $148.30, with 50% of the analysts having a Strong Buy or a Buy rating ahead of earnings.

ETFs in Focus

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)



First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund provides exposure to dividend payers within the technology sector by tracking the Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index. It charges 50 bps in annual fees and holds about 91 securities in its basket. Of these firms, IBM takes the top spot, making up 8.8% of the assets (read: Market-Beating Dividend ETFs of 1H).



First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has amassed $1.6 billion in its asset base while trading in a volume of around 160,000 shares per day.



Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)



Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF offers exposure to dividend-paying companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average by their 12-month dividend yield over the prior 12 months. It holds 28 stocks in its basket, with IBM occupying the top position accounting for 8.9%.



Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has managed assets worth $222.9 million while trading in a volume of 58,000 shares a day on average. It charges 7 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY)



WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF offers exposure to quality stocks that have the highest dividend yield with a deep value bias and multi-factor fundamental analysis. It follows the Solactive Power Factor High Dividend Index, holding 51 stocks in the basket. IBM takes the top position with a 6.4% share in the basket.



WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has amassed $62.4 million in its asset base and charges 70 bps in annual fees. It trades in a lower volume of 6,000 shares a day, on average.



Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)



Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is actively managed, providing investors global exposure to a basket of the leading companies engaged in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies. It holds a basket of 49 stocks, with IBM taking the top spot at 5.5% of the portfolio. American firms dominate about 77% of the portfolio, followed by Asia Pacific (16.7%).



Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has AUM of $521.8 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 367,000 shares. BLOK has an expense ratio of 0.71%.



SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)



SPDR NYSE Technology ETF provides exposure to 35 leading U.S.-listed technology-related companies by tracking the NYSE Technology Index. IBM occupies the top spot with 5.1% of assets. Semiconductors take the largest share at 25.6%, while Internet & direct marketing retail, systems software and semiconductor equipment round off the next spots (read: Cathie Wood Sees a Fast Recovery in Tech ETFs: Is It Possible?).



SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has amassed $385.8 million and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 16,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.