Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Research Reports for Apple, Chevron & Toyota

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the ongoing Q2 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all of this morning's reports, we now have Q2 results from 357 S&P 500 members or 71.4% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these 357 index members are up +7.3% from the same period last year on +14.7% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 66.7% beating revenue estimates.

The proportion of these companies beating consensus EPS and revenue estimates still remains towards the lower end of the high-low range over the last 5 years for this group of companies.

The earnings growth of +7.3% for Q2 has been dragged down by lower growth for the Finance sector and boosted by the Energy sector results.

Excluding the Finance sector drag, Q2 earnings growth for the remainder of the index would be up +16.5%. The Q2 earnings growth pace turns negative on an ex-Energy basis (down -4%).

Looking at Q2 as a whole, combining the actuals from the 357 companies that have reported with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings are on track to increase +6.3% on +13.2% higher revenues. The growth pace improves to +14% excluding the Finance sector and drops to a decline of -4.1% on an ex-Energy basis.

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Apple shares have more than held their own in this year's uneven market, with the stock outperforming the S&P 500 -6.4% vs. -14.5% in the year-to-date period. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results have helped sustain this momentum, with the numbers benefiting from strong iPhone sales and continued momentum in the Services business.

The segment benefited from the robust performance of Apple TV+ partially offset by unfavorable forex, the absence of revenues from Russia and the challenging macroeconomic environment. However, iPad sales were hurt by supply-chain constraints. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Apple expects year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate during the fiscal fourth quarter on a sequential basis, despite the unfavorable year-over-year impact from forex. Services revenue growth is expected to be lower than the June quarter due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and unfavorable forex.

Chevron shares are down from their high in early June, but are still up +32.3% this year, outperforming the Zacks Energy sector's +22.9% gain. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up.

America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially.

The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.

Toyota Motor shares have declined -11.8% this year, outperforming the Zacks Auto sector's -20.9% decline. The stock has also held up better than Ford (down -24.2%) and GM (-35.9%) in the year-to-date period. While the company is faced with a host of near-term challenges, ranging from the chip crunch and logistical challenges, the scale and scope of its operations enable it to deal with these challenges better than its competitors.

Also, Toyota’s electrification push including investment in BEVs, hybrids, batteries and fuel-cell vehicles is set to bolster prospects. It aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70% by 2030.

The Japanese auto giant forecasts a year-over-year growth in sales volume and revenues for the current fiscal year. The expanding portfolio of product lines, a robust lineup of trucks and SUVs, partnerships with Hino and Subaru and Mazda will steer long-term growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG).

ConocoPhillips (COP) Banks on Oil-Rich Bakken Shale Assets

Per the Zacks analyst, ConocoPhillips' production outlook is bright since it holds core acres in the oil-rich Bakken shale play. But rising production & operating expenses is a concern.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Sales, Wage Inflation High

Per the Zacks analyst, digitalization will continue to play a crucial role in sustaining growth for restaurant operators. However, elevated wage inflation is a concern.

IQVIA Benefits From Global IT Infrastructure, Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks Analyst, IQVIA's strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure places it firmly in the life sciences space. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Arista (ANET) Rides on Healthy Demand, Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Arista is likely to benefit from solid demand trends led by a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build cloud architecture and enhance their cloud footprint

HDPE Project, A. Schulman Buyout Aid LyondellBasell (LYB)

While LyondellBasell faces headwind from higher turnaround costs, it will gain from synergies of the A. Schulman buyout and higher capacity driven by the HDPE project, per the Zacks analyst.

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Rides on High Premiums, Capital Position

Per the Zacks analyst, premium growth across Property plus Casualty and Specialty segments drives its top line. The company's robust capital position remains a key catalyst.

Strategic Plan Aids Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Costs Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic plan to expand lending capabilities, rising rates and a solid balance sheet will support Associated Banc-Corp. Yet, rising expenses and high debt levels are concerns.

ExxonMobil (XOM) Gains From Discoveries at Stabroek Block

Per the Zacks analyst, ExxonMobil's discoveries in the Stabroek Block will increase its recoverable resources' estimates to 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Strong Portfolio Aids Take Two (TTWO) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Take-Two's popular franchises including NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto V is helping it to counter stiff competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard.

Strong Balance Sheet Supports UMB Financial (UMBF)

Per the Zacks analyst, UMB Financial's strong loans and deposits and diversified fee income are likely to boost its financials. Further, enhanced capital-deployment activities are also tailwinds.

Intel (INTL) Plagued by Component Shortage, Production Delays

Per the Zacks analyst, production delays and continued component shortage are hurting Intel's revenues, with forex woes and fresh lockdown restrictions further compounding problems.

Supply Chain Issues to Mar Whirlpool's (WHR) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Whirlpool has been witnessing rising raw material costs and global supply chain disruptions, which have resulted in higher freight costs. This is likely to persist in 2022.

Pricing Pressure Hindering Stryker's (SYK) Topline Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, unfavorable pricing environment is likely to act as a hindrance to Stryker's top-line growth in the near term.

