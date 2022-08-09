Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Roche, Adobe & McDonald's

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's note including a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard We now have Q2 results from 448 S&P 500 members or 89.6% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these 448 companies are up +8.1% from the same period last year on +15.3% higher revenues, with 77.2% beating EPS estimates and 68.3% beating revenue estimates.

The beats percentages have been less frequent this earnings season relative to other recent periods.

Looking at Q2 as a whole, combining the actuals that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, earnings and revenues are on track to be up +6.9% and +14% from the year-earlier levels, respectively. Excluding contribution from the Energy sector,

Q2 earnings for the rest of the index would be down -3.4%. On the other hand, the Q2 earnings growth pace improves to +14.1% once the Finance sector's drag is removed.

Estimates for the current period (2022 Q3) have come down lately, with the current +2.5% earnings growth rate down from +7.2% in early July. On an ex-Energy basis, Q3 earnings are currently expected to be down -4%, which represents a decline from +2.1% on July 6th.

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Roche Holding shares have declined -15.2% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s decline of +7.4%. The Zacks analysts believes that the demand for COVID-19 tests is expected to decline in the second half, and this will adversely impact the Diagnostics division, which recorded solid growth last year.

Nevertheless, growth of routine business excluding COVID tests should maintain momentum. Competition is stiff for Tecentriq and incremental market share gains will be tough. The decline in sales of drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera will continue to drag sales.

However, the pharmaceuticals business remained stable and newer drugs continued to offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. Strong demand for new drugs, namely Hemlibra (hemophilia), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy), Phesgo (cancer) and Tecentriq (cancer) maintains momentum.

Adobe shares have declined -30.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -9.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that lower end-market demand, particularly in Europe, and high acquisition expenses remain major overhangs. Nevertheless, Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its cloud products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are helping it drive top-line growth.



Additionally, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remain major positives. Further, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, strong Acrobat adoption and improving average revenue per user remain tailwinds.

However, we remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, persistent innovation and solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. Further, the company’s strong balance sheet remains another positive.

McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+12.4% vs. -12.4%). The company reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line fell year over year, while the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s increased focus on menu innovation and loyalty program expansion is commendable. The company is also undertaking every effort to drive growth in international markets. Robust digitalization will help the company in driving long-term growth and capturing market share.

However, restaurant closures in Russia and Ukraine coupled with inflationary pressures on labor and commodities remain headwinds. The company stated that recovery in China remains challenging due to ongoing COVID resurgences and related lockdowns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Deere & Company (DE), and BP p.l.c. (BP).

Featured Reports

Keytruda to Remain Merck's (MRK) Key op Line Driver in 2022

With continued label expansion into new indications & early-stage settings, Keytruda is expected to remain a key top-line driver, per the Zacks analyst.

Deere (DE) Rides on Farm Equipment Demand Amid Higher Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Deere will gain from increased farm equipment demand driven by higher commodity prices despite escalating material and logistic costs.

BP to Benefit From Renewable Energy Project in Australia

Per the Zacks analyst, BP is well-positioned to gain from Australia's renewable energy project, which can be the world's leading producer of green hydrogen.

Project Investments, Productivity to Aid Air Products (APD)

While Air Products faces headwinds from higher power and fuel costs, it should gain from investments in high-return industrial gas projects and productivity actions, per the Zacks analyst.

Enterprise (EPD) Banks on $5.5B Midstream Growth Projects

Per the Zacks analyst, Enterprise will generate additional cashflows from its $5.5 billion of midstream growth projects, currently under construction.

Cards, High Rates Aid Capital One (COF), Asset Quality Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in credit card businesses, higher interest rates and loans, and strategic buyouts will support Capital One amid worsening asset quality and mounting operating expenses.

STERIS (STE) Sterilization Wing Grows on New Customer Uptake

The Zacks analyst expects STERIS' Applied Sterilization business to continue to put up a robust performance on growing demand from medical device and biopharma customers.

New Upgrades

Solid Pipeline, Cash Position to Aid Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong project pipeline boosts revenue growth prospects for Canadian Solar. Also, its solid financial position should attract more investors to buy this stock

ADTRAN (ADTN) Rides on Solid Demand Trends & Diversification

Per the Zacks analyst, Adtran is likely to benefit from the improved customer diversification and strong demand for end-to-end fiber broadband solutions.

Cambium (CMBM) Rides on Technology Roadmap and Solid Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Cambium is likely to benefit from the growth of high-performance broadband network and strong demand for its enterprise solutions.

New Downgrades

Elevated Costs to Hurt Monster Beverage's (MNST) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Monster Beverage witnesses inflationary operational costs for aluminum can import, shipping, freight and other inputs, which have been hurting margins. This is likely to persist

Medifast (MED) Hurt by Material & Transport Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, Medifast is battling cost inflation, which hurt its second-quarter earnings. Management lowered its 2022 view due to factors like raw material and transportation cost inflation.

Maximus (MMS) Remains Troubled by Lower Current Ratio

Per the Zacks analyst, Maximus is seeing lower current ratio for a while. The company's current ratio at the end of June-quarter was pegged at 1.47, lower than prior-year quarter's 1.52.

