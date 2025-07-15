The Q2 Earnings Cycle Accelerates: Why Earnings Season Matters

Imagine that, once every few months, you must release information detailing your current financial standing. The public can see where you’ve spent money, made money, or even how much you’ve saved.

Sounds intimidating, right?

That’s just a different way of describing what earnings season is.

The period is undoubtedly hectic for market participants, with companies finally revealing what’s transpired behind closed doors.

And on top of being hectic, it’s impossible to understate the importance of the period. For those wondering why it’s so critical, let’s look at a few reasons that help explain its significance.

Critical Business Updates

Earnings reports provide market participants with a plethora of information, including revenues, expenses, and profits, just to provide a few simple examples.

Take, for example, Palantir PLTR, which recently upped its current year revenue growth guidance, causing shares to soar post-earnings. PLTR has communicated that it’s been enjoying healthy demand thanks to the AI frenzy, reflected by the guidance upgrade.

Analysts accordingly adjusted their current year sales expectations following the guidance upgrade, with the company now forecasted to see 35% YoY revenue growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Share Price Impact

A company’s quarterly earnings report commonly impacts its stock price, a theme that market participants have undoubtedly noticed. Typically, we’ll see bullish share movement post-earnings from companies that surprise positively or raise their guidance, reflecting healthy underlying business.

Netflix NFLX saw its shares soar following its latest quarterly print, with the company crushing on subscriber metrics while also posting 25% EPS growth on the back of 12% higher sales. As shown below, shares have soared following back-to-back releases.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s worth noting that implementing a stop-loss at a comfortable threshold will help limit spooky post-earnings price swings, preserving precious capital.

Highlights Current Trends

Earnings season can also provide a big-picture view of overall trends within the economy or industries. For a simple example, if many retail companies fall short of expectations, it could be a sign of a slowing consumer or economy, which has knock-on effects across the market.

Conversely, if many retail companies report stronger-than-expected earnings, it may signal that the economy is moving along just fine, underpinned by a healthy consumer.

It also provides insight into current trends, allowing investors to position themselves appropriately. For example, Newmont NEM, one of the world's largest producers of gold, has benefited significantly from the rise in gold, with shares seeing a big run in 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The average gold price per oz reached $2,643 throughout Newmont’s latest period, melting higher from the $2,004 mark in the same period last year. Free cash flow of $1.6 billion throughout the period was the company’s highest read ever.

Bottom Line

While earnings season is undeniably hectic for everyone involved, that’s just the nature of the period.

It’s important for investors to understand why it matters for many reasons, including providing investors with an updated financial standing, the volatile post-earnings share swings, and the overall picture it provides on market and broader trends.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.